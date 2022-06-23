ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Hill, CA

BART service remains delayed after Tuesday’s derailment

By Dan Thorn
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08NP3G_0gJLgF9k00

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. ( KRON ) – Commuting on BART continues to be a headache for some riders in the East Bay. BART officials say yesterday’s extreme heat bent the track between the Concord and Pleasant Hill stations, causing a train to partially derail. Crews are still trying to repair the BART trains are still moving between Pleasant Hill and Concord, but on a single track. That  means there will be some delays.

BART rider Andre Perry said instead of waiting, he jumped off at Pleasant Hill’s BART station Wednesday night to grab an Uber to Concord.

Partial train derailment in Concord disrupts BART service

“This is one stop before mine so I end up having to wait for a long time just one stop away. It’s Just not worth it,” he said.

BART officials are telling riders to add 5-15 minutes to their trips. Repair work is taking place to fix the damage to the rail caused by this week’s extreme heat.

A BART spokesperson says the hot weather caused the rail to curve, forcing two cars off of the tracks. Escher Theroux is among BART riders now worried about more problems this summer.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

“If the heat really did cause this and that’s all it really takes – things are heating up. They’re not going to get any cooler,” he said.

Theroux also says he was not concerned about BART derailments before but now he’s a little more aware. The California Public Utilities Commission is looking into the derailment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

BART increasing service for SF Pride Parade

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — It’s no secret that BART is usually the most popular way to get to San Francisco during Pride festivities, which can make for some packed cars. This year, BART says it is increasing service on Sunday in anticipation of the 52nd Annual SF Pride Parade and Celebration. BART will open at […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Crash blocks roadway in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (BCN) — According to police, the roadway in the area of Larkspur and Alto streets in San Rafael is blocked due to a traffic collision Saturday morning. Police advised the public to avoid the intersection due to the collision. KRON On is streaming news live now No information was available as to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, CA
Traffic
City
Pleasant Hill, CA
City
Concord, CA
Local
California Traffic
KRON4 News

Novato evacuation drill scheduled for Saturday morning

NOVATO, Calif. (BCN) — An evacuation drill will be conducted Saturday morning by the Novato Fire Protection District, Marin Firewise Communities, Novato Police Department and the Marin County Sheriff’s Department. The drill is for the Black Point and Pacheco Valle areas only. The drill begins at 9:30 a.m. KRON On is streaming news live now […]
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

City to hold fireworks turn-in event

(KRON) – The City of Petaluma is holding a fireworks turn-in event today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Petaluma Community Center parking lot. KRON On is streaming news live now Petaluma residents can turn in any fireworks, no questions asked. The city has a zero-tolerance policy for all firework use including those […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Mobile home fire prompts evacuations in Bay Point

BAY POINT, Calif. (BCN) — Contra Costa County Fire said that a two-alarm fire involving three mobile homes on Bailey Road in Bay Point has been extinguished, the agency tweeted at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday. They are also reporting no injuries. Units will remain to “mop up” and people are asked to avoid the area. […]
BAY POINT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bart#Commuting#Derailment#Hill
KRON4 News

Tesla Fire in Livermore 100% contained

(KRON) – The Tesla Fire in Livermore is now 100% contained at 524 acre, according to Cal Fire. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire worked through the night until the fire was fully contained at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The fire occurred eleven miles southeast of Livermore on Tesla and Corall Hollow Roads. The […]
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Benicia firefighters rescue dog that fell over drop

BENICIA, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Benicia Fire Department Facebook post, a dog was saved after tumbling over a steep drop in Benicia. The dog landed safely between the top edge and the rocks below, according to the Facebook post. With the help of the Benicia Police Department, the Benicia Fire Department was able […]
BENICIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Uber
KRON4 News

4 injured after crash on I-280 in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Four people have suffered minor injuries after a multi-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in San Francisco, fire officials announced on Twitter. Three ambulances have responded to the scene at Southbound I-280 on the Ocean/Geneva off ramp. Residents were asked to avoid the exit where the off ramp is closed until around 5 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

City to hold fireworks safety demonstrations

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — A series of fireworks safety demonstrations are being held around Stockton this week in advance of the Fourth of July holiday, city officials said. KRON On is streaming news live now Stockton police and fire officials and the San Joaquin County Fireworks Task Force are hosting the demonstrations at 6:30 p.m. […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland fire responds to burning business; no injuries reported

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland fire crews responded to a fire at a business Friday afternoon on 108th Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard, fire officials tweeted shortly after 3 p.m. Video on Oakland Fire Department’s Twitter page shows flames coming out of Gifts & Smoke Shop in San Leandro. As of 3:30 p.m., the fire is […]
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy