BART service remains delayed after Tuesday’s derailment

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. ( KRON ) – Commuting on BART continues to be a headache for some riders in the East Bay. BART officials say yesterday’s extreme heat bent the track between the Concord and Pleasant Hill stations, causing a train to partially derail. Crews are still trying to repair the BART trains are still moving between Pleasant Hill and Concord, but on a single track. That means there will be some delays.

BART rider Andre Perry said instead of waiting, he jumped off at Pleasant Hill’s BART station Wednesday night to grab an Uber to Concord.

“This is one stop before mine so I end up having to wait for a long time just one stop away. It’s Just not worth it,” he said.

BART officials are telling riders to add 5-15 minutes to their trips. Repair work is taking place to fix the damage to the rail caused by this week’s extreme heat.

A BART spokesperson says the hot weather caused the rail to curve, forcing two cars off of the tracks. Escher Theroux is among BART riders now worried about more problems this summer.

“If the heat really did cause this and that’s all it really takes – things are heating up. They’re not going to get any cooler,” he said.

Theroux also says he was not concerned about BART derailments before but now he’s a little more aware. The California Public Utilities Commission is looking into the derailment.

