An Arizona trailer fire killed a firefighter's two dogs. A locked deadbolt has questions arising.

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — For 13 years, Casey Cravens has battled fires and saved people’s homes, but on Sunday he was not able to save his own. After working a 14-hour shift in the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff, he found his RV home destroyed at his campsite on Rainbow Ranch...

jackcentral.org

Coconino County continues to work on containing Pipeline Fire

First reported the morning of Sunday, June 12, the Pipeline Fire has since burned over 26,500 acres with 80% containment as of June 23. As residents return home from evacuation, locals fear a dry, hot and windy season. 57-year-old Matthew Riser is suspected of lighting the initial fire. Riser was...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Pipeline, Haywire Fire Update for June 25th

Monsoonal storms will continue to develop and pass through the area into next week, bringing the possibility of lightning and isolated heavy precipitation around the fire area. Showers and thunderstorms with the potential to produce flash flooding and debris flows off the Pipeline Fire scar, as well as the Tunnel and Museum fire scars, may occur. Cloud cover, high relative humidity, and precipitation will continue minimize fire behavior. Heat and smoke will still be present within the fire perimeter as interior pockets continue to burn unconsumed fuels.
56K fentanyl pills found hidden inside fire extinguishers in Arizona; suspect arrested

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - A driver was arrested after authorities say they found thousands of fentanyl pills hidden inside fire extinguishers during a traffic stop in Prescott. The incident happened on June 22 along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said. During the traffic stop, a...
Sedona Police attempting to locate missing person

Sedona Police is asking for the public’s help in locating 38-year old Yolan Miller. Officials say Miller was last seen at about 4-pm Sunday, after telling a friend she was going to Jerome. Her roommate saw her leaving in a hurry from their home in Sedona, wearing a bright teal shirt, grey shorts, grey tennis shoes, gold hairband with white pearls, and black sunglasses. Miller left in her dark grey Ford Escape, which has a temporary license. She has since missed work and a scheduled doctor’s appointment. She has not been seen or heard from since leaving her home. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sedona Police or Yavapai Silent Witness.
Monsoon storms causing flash flooding in Flagstaff, over 1,000 without power

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Heavy monsoon rain caused flash flooding in Flagstaff on Sunday. The storms started around 1:30 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until 5:15 p.m. Downtown streets were closed and there was flooding along Milton Road and Route 66. Flooding hit the southside neighborhood and north of downtown in the timberline and Wupatki trails neighborhoods. The water then cleared and left behind a muddy mess. Homeowners already had sandbags up around their houses as they prepare for more flooding.
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Board Of Supervisors Make Major Move Toward School Safety

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved a contract between the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Mutualink School Safety Emergency Alert System, a technology that provides direct communication between schools and law enforcement during an emergency threatening school safety. The system uses a panic button that allows school staff and administrators to alert police to an emergency and provides a critical 2-way communication channel.
Pro-choice protesters block traffic in Downtown Flagstaff

On Friday, the United States Supreme Court voted to overturn the landmark decision of Roe v. Wade and end a person’s constitutional right to abortion. States will now set their own precedents for when abortion services can be provided. In Arizona, Senate Bill 1164 restricts doctors from performing abortions...
Officials celebrate opening of mine that converts ash into cement in Yavapai County

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Officials from across the state came together on Tuesday to celebrate a Yavapai County mine that is expected to help the environment. Eco Material Technologies’ Kirkland Pozzolan Mine had its grand opening in Skull Valley. The site will convert ash into concrete for the state’s bridges, roads and other transportation projects. Officials said the materials will replace the common Portland cement. Creating the old style of cement contributes to 8% of global carbon emissions, Eco Material said. “We are excited for the opening of the Kirkland Pozzolan Mine, which will benefit not only Yavapai County but all of Arizona as well as the surrounding region,” Grant Quasha, CEO of Eco Material Technologies, said in a statement.
YA Nation, Camp Verde sign major land agreement

After two decades of discussion and negotiation between the Yavapai-Apache Nation and Town of Camp Verde, leaders signed a monumental resolution and intergovernmental agreement Thursday, June 16 to enable the Nation to pursue the acquisition of more than 1,200 acres of property in and adjacent to Camp Verde. At the...
'I got the second chance': Deadly Flagstaff bike crash survivor speaks out after losing his leg

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A lot can change in a year. But the reminder of what was lost remains constant at the corner of Beaver Street and Butler Avenue in Flagstaff. "When you wake up in a hospital bed not knowing what happened to you and then get explained you were run over by a tow truck," said Dre Adauto. "It’s a pretty extreme thing to hear and, you know, that’s day one."
Navajo Nation reports 60 communities with uncontrolled COVID-19 spread

Navajo Nation health officials have reported more than 300 new known cases of COVID-19 over a four-day period ending Tuesday that includes the holiday weekend. They also say there were two confirmed deaths from the virus. In addition, based on infections over the first two weeks of June, the tribe...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 17:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-23 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 529 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Village At Oak Creek, or 8 miles south of Sedona, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camp Verde, Sedona, Munds Park, Mcguireville, Village At Oak Creek, Montezuma Castle National Monument, Montezuma Well, Rimrock, Middle Verde, Lake Montezuma, Cornville, Wet Beaver Creek Campground, Red Rock State Park, V Bar V Visitors Center and Manzanita Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
