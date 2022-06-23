ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper says OT winner shouldn't have counted, replays appear to show too many men

By Josh Wegman
theScore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper believes Nazem Kadri's overtime winner that gave the Colorado Avalanche a 3-1 series lead on Wednesday should not have decided the game. Cooper did not specify exactly why. He only took one question during an odd postgame press conference in which he...

