Dispute between 2 men ends in fatal shooting in Hollywood, LAPD says

A dispute between two men in Hollywood led to a deadly shooting Wednesday night, police say.

It happened around 7 p.m. near the W Hotel at the intersection of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue.

LAPD says the suspect fired multiple times at the victim. The victim then tried to jump into his car and drive away from the scene, but was hit and crashed into parked vehicles.

He was rushed to the hospital, but died from his injuries, officials said.

The victim was identified as only a man in his 20s or 30s. It's unclear if the incident was gang-related.

Police say the shooter fled in a white or light-colored vehicle. Further details were not immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing.