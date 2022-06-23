ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dispute between 2 men ends in fatal shooting in Hollywood, LAPD says

 4 days ago

A dispute between two men in Hollywood led to a deadly shooting Wednesday night, police say.

It happened around 7 p.m. near the W Hotel at the intersection of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue.

LAPD says the suspect fired multiple times at the victim. The victim then tried to jump into his car and drive away from the scene, but was hit and crashed into parked vehicles.

He was rushed to the hospital, but died from his injuries, officials said.

The victim was identified as only a man in his 20s or 30s. It's unclear if the incident was gang-related.

Police say the shooter fled in a white or light-colored vehicle. Further details were not immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS LA

One dead after single-car collision with tree on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

One person was killed after their vehicle slammed into a tree off the side of I-710 Freeway in Long Beach Thursday morning. The single-vehicle collision was first reported just after 2 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the freeway near Wardlow Road. Authorities pronounced the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene.California Highway Patrol officers were not sure what led up to the crash, but as a result, they issued a Sigalert for the No. 2 and No. 3 lanes in the area as they investigated the incident. All lanes were reopened as of 7:00 a.m.
ABC7

