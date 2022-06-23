Local Record: June 23, 2022

Words from this Real Food columnist’s pen have welcomed in the Crawfordsville Farmers’ Market season for almost 15 years ... until 2022. This spring, though, COVID-19 laid this household low right when Farmers’ Market had its wonderful, celebratory opening. The Market has now been going strong for a month and more and I sure hope you’ve been down during the last several weeks to chat with our growers and to gather up lettuces, herbs, eggs, jam and ham and the rest of it. May you have imbibed a freshly prepared breakfast treat or two.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO