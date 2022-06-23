Local Record: June 23, 2022

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Zachary “Zach” Thomas Carter, loving son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin, passed away at the age of 21. Zachary was born Feb. 14, 2001, at Crawfordsville, to Robert (Chris) and Lisa (Crowder) Carter. He worked along side his uncle, Thomas Crowder, as a medical dispatcher at S.T.A.R Ambulance in Crawfordsville. Zachary had a passion for photography and used that to help inspire friends and family with the beauty of the world. He was enrolled to continue his education in computer and information science this fall at Vincennes University in Vincennes.
Comments / 0