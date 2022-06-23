ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

Local Record: June 23, 2022

Journal Review
 4 days ago

• Theft in the 500 block of South Washington Street — 11:27 a.m. • Assault in the 300 block of Aspen Drive — 12:20 p.m. • Property damage crash at South Grace Avenue and Kraig Drive — 3:19 p.m. • Wires/tree limbs down at West U.S....

www.journalreview.com

Journal Review

Every June day is bloomsday

Words from this Real Food columnist’s pen have welcomed in the Crawfordsville Farmers’ Market season for almost 15 years ... until 2022. This spring, though, COVID-19 laid this household low right when Farmers’ Market had its wonderful, celebratory opening. The Market has now been going strong for a month and more and I sure hope you’ve been down during the last several weeks to chat with our growers and to gather up lettuces, herbs, eggs, jam and ham and the rest of it. May you have imbibed a freshly prepared breakfast treat or two.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Improving Outcomes

Crawfordsville Fire Department’s Division of Community Paramedicine announced last week it has received a grant totaling $444,390 from the Indiana Department of Health to expand access to quality care for pregnant women and infants through the department’s Mobile Integrated Health program as part of the state’s Health Issues and Challenges program, which was established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2021 with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Maxine Marie Harvey Bracken

Maxine Marie Harvey Bracken of Ladoga and Louisville, Kentucky, died unexpectedly June 20, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital-Carmel with her husband of 57 years, Merrill, at her side following complications from chemotherapy. Maxine was born April 13, 1946, at Lebanon, to Max and Edith Harvey, the fourth of five children....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Journal Review

Zachary T. Carter

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Zachary “Zach” Thomas Carter, loving son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin, passed away at the age of 21. Zachary was born Feb. 14, 2001, at Crawfordsville, to Robert (Chris) and Lisa (Crowder) Carter. He worked along side his uncle, Thomas Crowder, as a medical dispatcher at S.T.A.R Ambulance in Crawfordsville. Zachary had a passion for photography and used that to help inspire friends and family with the beauty of the world. He was enrolled to continue his education in computer and information science this fall at Vincennes University in Vincennes.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Post 72 goes 2-3 in Wooden Bat Tournament

LINDEN — American Legion baseball teams from surrounding states converged onto North Montgomery High School beginning on Friday afternoon as Byron Cox Post 72 hosted the annual Crawfordsville Wooden Bat Tournament. As the tournament name suggests, teams were required to use wooden bats which is different from the standard metal bats that is normally used. Over the course of the three-day tournament, Post 72 went 2-3 overall, falling in the semi-finals against Danville, IL Post 210.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Exploring leadership and the great outdoors through 4-H Camp

Nationwide, 4-H Camp has a long history within the 4-H program. The camping experience for Montgomery County 4-H is fortunate to be a part of this rich history and provides youth with a unique experience. We are part of the West Central Camp Association, along with 20 other counties. Since August of 1931, Shakamak State Park has been the home of 4-H Camp for the WCCA. The first camp group was comprised of 400 boys and girls from five surrounding counties and they used, at that time, the new Group Camp facilities. Ninety-one years later, this partnership remains today.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN

