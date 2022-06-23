ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alan Jackson's Owensboro-made bourbon hits market

By Keith Lawrence Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago

Country singer Alan Jackson was in Owensboro on June 8 for a photo shoot at Green River Distilling Co. to promote his new Silverbelly Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which hit the market on Wednesday.

But it was a private affair and the media was kept out.

A news release says the new whiskey was created in partnership with Silver Screen Bottling Co. & DSP-KY-10 — that’s Green River Distilling Co.

Green River also makes Terry Bradshaw Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Duke Spirits’ Duke Bourbon and Duke Rye for the John Wayne estate, and Wheel Horse Rye and Wheel Horse Bourbon, among other brands, for other companies in addition to its own bourbons.

Each batch number of Silverbelly — which is named for the color of Jackson’s hat — will be tied to one of Jackson’s No. 1 songs.

The first batch pays homage to his 1990’s hit, “Here In The Real World,” the news release says.

Pre-orders are available on silverbellywhiskey.com.

Jackson says his bourbon “tastes like ’90s country.”

The news release says Silverbelly “is a premium spirit distilled exclusively for and hand-selected by Jackson — with every detail crafted to create a brand worthy of celebrating a career and countless memories for all to enjoy.”

It’s 91 proof whiskey.

The tasting notes, written by Jackson’s daughter, a sommelier, says the bourbon is “sweet, smooth, and spicy; bright fall fruits with a light, silky texture on the mid-palate; soft caramelized oak tones are met with a savory wood spice on the finish.”

Jackson has had 26 No. 1 songs on the country charts, meaning there are themes for 25 more batches of his Owensboro-made bourbon.

He said last fall that he was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease 10 years ago, but that the symptoms have recently started to become more noticeable.

“I have this neuropathy and neurological disease,” Jackson told the media. “It’s genetic that I inherited from my daddy.”

He embarks on his “Last Call: One More for the Road Tour” this weekend.

His Silverbelly Whiskey is the presenting sponsor of the tour.

