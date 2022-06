Editor’s Update 7:30 AM: Everett Police report the body of a child matching the description of the missing girl was recovered around 2:30 AM after being spotted in the water by a citizen. Everett Police Lieutenant Karen White tells MyEverettNews.com foul play is not suspected. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death and identify the victim. Thornton A. Sullivan Park at Silver Lake will be open to the public today. Note: There are no lifeguards at Silver Lake and haven’t been for seven years. Back in 2015 the City of Everett eliminated the lifeguard program at Silver Lake Due to budget cuts.

