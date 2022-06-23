ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Murder victim’s family urges judge not to reverse killer’s death sentence

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQNFI_0gJLcn7A00

The widow and two daughters of a man who was kidnapped, robbed and murdered three decades ago urged a judge Wednesday to reject a request by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to vacate his killer’s death sentence and resentence him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“I have lived 30 years in the peace that the state of California gave to me,” Fred Rose’s widow, Sharon, told Superior Court Judge William Ryan. “I have also lived 30 years without Fred. Every second of my life — both practically and emotionally — has been affected by that.”

She said anything short of denying the request to resentence former Palmdale resident Scott Forrest Collins “would be to victimize my family again,” and urged the judge to “please take into account my wish that the request for resentencing not be granted.”

One of the victim’s daughters, Heather Scott, told the judge that her father was taken from his three children when they were 14, 12 and 10, saying that Collins “took a few hundred dollars and my dad’s life so he could buy beer and party.”

“Judge and jury decisions today matter. How can we ever rely on our system of justice if we allow a few people to overturn what were lawfully meant to be permanent sentences? What’s to say Collins won’t again be resentenced to something even less in the future?” she asked. “Our family unanimously wishes that Scott Collins’ current sentence stand and not be reduced.”

In a written statement read in court on her behalf, another of the victim’s daughters, Amy Rose, said, “Having my father killed as a teenager was horrifying. One of the only comforts I’ve carried with me over the years was knowing that the man responsible for murdering Dad was given the appropriate sentence for the crime he committed.

“Over the last few months, knowing that his sentence could be changed has caused me many sleepless nights,” she added.

The judge — who noted that he wasn’t going to immediately decide on the request by the District Attorney’s Office — is set to hear July 19 from attorneys on the case.

Collins, now 51, was sentenced to death in 1996 for the kidnapping, robbery and murder of Rose, a 42-year-old father of three who failed to return to his job at a Lancaster construction business after a lunch break. He was found lying next to railroad tracks in North Hollywood with a gunshot wound to the head on Jan. 23, 1992, and died the next day after being taken off life support, according to a May 2010 ruling from the California Supreme Court upholding his death sentence.

Earlier that day, the victim’s ATM card had been used to withdraw $200 from a Northridge bank and his gas station credit card was used to buy gas in North Hollywood the night of the shooting.

Collins — who had previously been convicted of armed robbery, assaults and possession of narcotics — was found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery and kidnapping. Jurors also found true the special circumstance allegations of murder during a kidnapping and murder during a robbery, along with an allegation that he personally used a firearm during the commission of the crimes.

The same jury that found Collins guilty of Rose’s slaying recommended that he be sentenced to death, but then-Van Nuys Superior Court Judge Leon Kaplan granted the defense’s motion for a new penalty phase based on alleged juror misconduct and then recused himself from presiding over further proceedings in the case.

An appellate court reversed the trial court’s decision and reinstated the jury’s verdict recommending that Collins be sentenced to death. The death sentence was imposed about three years later by Judge Howard Schwab.

In its 2010 ruling upholding Collins’ death sentence, Associate Justice Carol Corrigan noted that Collins claimed he took Rose’s 1983 gray Oldsmobile Cutlass after seeing it parked on the side of Sierra Highway with the keys inside.

In a court filing in February, Deputy District Attorney Shelan Joseph wrote that Collins “was only 21 years old at the time of the offense and he experienced hardship as a child, including the death of his father.”

Joseph’s filing noted that the defendant’s learning disabilities were “never adequately treated in school” and that he has engaged in “educational and work opportunities” since being moved to California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi under a voluntary program that allows condemned inmates with good behavior to transfer off death row. She described him as a “model prisoner.”

Former Los Angeles County District Attorney Steve Cooley and former Deputy District Attorney Kathleen Cady, who are representing the victim’s family, wrote in a court filing in February that “any objective review of the case and procedural history would lead one to come to the conclusion that the people’s recommendation for resentencing is a result of (District Attorney George) Gascón’s policy that a sentence of death is never an appropriate resolution in any case and working backwards to have the ends justify the means.

“When the evidence suggests that the District Attorney’s Office and the defense are in collusion, the court is the final and only gate keeper to ensure that justice is done and victims’ rights are upheld,” Cooley and Cady — who are both involved in an attempt to recall Gascón — wrote in their filing.

Last December, Gascón’s office noted that death sentences are no longer being sought in murder cases in Los Angeles County and said post-conviction death penalty cases were being reviewed to determine if there is a meritorious legal reason to vacate an inmate’s death sentence or to resentence them in the interest of justice, saying that five people had already been resentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Comments / 0

Related
orangecountytribune.com

Huge haul of drugs was seized

FULLERTON (AP) – A suspected Orange County drug dealer was caught with 24 kilos of fentanyl in his car and home, along with $250,000 worth of fentanyl pills, prosecutors said. The 60-year-old suspect was arrested following a traffic stop on Wednesday during which California Highway Patrol officers found 4...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
City
Northridge, CA
City
North Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palmdale, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Tehachapi, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

California man had enough fentanyl ‘to kill 12 million people,’ DA says

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Officials in California arrested a man on Wednesday whom they claimed possessed enough fentanyl to kill 12 million people, authorities said. Alfonso Gomez-Santana, 60, of Fullerton, was arrested and charged with one felony count of sale or transport of a controlled substance and two felony counts of possession of sale with intent to sell, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces a maximum sentence of 80 months in the Orange County Jail if convicted on all counts.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

U-Haul Attempts Break-In of Bicycle Shop

Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: The Industry Sheriff’s Station received a call of an “attempt robbery” on Centre Drive in the City of industry early Sunday morning, June 26. 2022. Sheriffs received more information that a U-Haul truck attempted to ram into a bicycle shop to break...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

LAPD arrest man accused of attacking officer with torch during abortion rights protests

A man who allegedly attacked a police officer with a “makeshift flamethrower” during Friday night’s abortion rights demonstration in downtown Los Angeles has been arrested and is facing possible charges for attempted murder. The Los Angeles Police Department said 30-year-old Michael Ortiz attacked an officer with a torch, sending the officer to the hospital with […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carol Corrigan
Person
Steve Cooley
davisvanguard.org

Murder Conviction Collapses in Orange County In Wake of Evidence Scandal

Santa Ana, CA – The murder conviction of Ramon Alvarez was overturned by a US District Court Central District of California in March. In late May, Assistant Orange County DA Troy Pino wrote, “After a thorough review of the case, the Office of the Orange County District Attorney has elected not to retry Mr. Alvarez in this case.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Death Sentences#Shooting#Capital Punishment#Sentenced To Death#Violent Crime#The Los Angeles County#Superior Court
mynewsla.com

Man Shot in Long Beach, Investigation Underway

A man was hospitalized following a shooting in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Cedar Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Michael Deprete. “Officers located an adult male victim with a non-life-threatening injury to the lower body,” Deprete...
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HeySoCal

Woman pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed couple in Newport Beach

A 23-year-old woman pleaded guilty Friday to an alcohol-fueled crash in Newport Beach that killed a Santa Ana couple and left their three young daughters hospitalized. Grace Elizabeth Coleman is scheduled to be sentenced on July 29. She accepted a plea deal from Orange County Superior Court Judge Gregg Prickett, who said the maximum punishment she would face would be 21 years to life in prison, her attorney John Barnett said.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
calcoastnews.com

California city councilman found guilty of bribery, arson

A federal jury determined a former Adelanto city councilman accepted a $10,000 cash bribe for a vote regarding marijuana regulations and then hired a man to burn down his restaurant so he could fraudulently collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance proceeds, the Justice Department announced Thursday. Jermaine Wright,...
ADELANTO, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy