This week’s pet is Bonnie. She is an almost 3-year-old albino reverse calico. You will quickly notice her beautiful coat! She was originally adopted from another shelter but had to be relinquished due to her owner’s deteriorating health. Bonnie is such a sweet girl and she’s now lonely! She can be timid, but she enjoys being a lap cat and would do best in a calmer setting. So she would make a wonderful companion in a single cat home, or with others like her.

WELLINGTON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO