SAN ANTONIO — Four people were injured, two critically, in an overnight shooting outside a bar just north of downtown. Police were called to the 3800 block of Blanco around 2:13 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to the San Antonio Police Department, some type of disturbance began in the parking lot of the bar, and one person pulled out a gun and began shooting.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO