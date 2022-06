SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It has been a blistering hot Saturday and I see very little change for your Sunday. However, I am expecting increasing rain chances Sunday ahead of a rare summer cold front. In addition, there are a couple of disturbances in the Gulf of Mexico that will bear watching. They will be hugging the coast of the Gulf of Mexico and possibly close to Southeast Louisiana. This may enhance the Seabreeze activity.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO