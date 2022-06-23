ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Portsmouth drug-dealing teacher caught with cocaine banned

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drug-dealing teacher who was caught with cocaine has been banned from the profession. David Thorn was a maths teacher at the Portsmouth Academy when he was arrested by Hampshire Constabulary with the Class A drug in April 2019. Thorn, 30, admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply. He...

www.bbc.com

R. Nelson
3d ago

Seriously ? .... and folks wonder why parents are pulling their kids out of public schools.

