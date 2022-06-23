ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

DRNVO All-Stars sweep weekend event

By JOHN CATE JCATE@SANFORDHERALD.COM
 4 days ago
The Deep River-Northview Optimist All-Stars 12U have the toughest task in the nation this summer, if they want to top their achievements of a year ago. We mean that literally.

A year ago, the same roster of players competed in the 11U division, and after finishing as runners-up in the North Carolina and Southeast Regional tournaments of Cal Ripken Baseball, went to the World Series and fought off elimination twice before emerging as national 11U champions. During the summer campaign, they went 15-5 against some of the best teams from across the entire country.

Sanford, NC
Community Policy