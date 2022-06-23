ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

River Cats take down Chihuahuas 13-5

By El Paso Chihuahuas
 4 days ago

The Sacramento River Cats beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 13-5 Wednesday night at Sutter Health Park. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

Sacramento hit six home runs in the win to tie a season high. The six homers also tied El Paso’s season high for home runs allowed in a game. River Cats third baseman David Villar went 2-for-3 with two home runs and six RBIs and has hit six homers in eight games against the Chihuahuas this season.

El Paso outfielder Brent Rooker went 2-for-4 with a walk and has reached base three times in both games in the series. Matthew Batten played second base for the Chihuahuas Wednesday on his 27 th birthday and 2-for-4 with a double and a home run.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 5, River Cats 13 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (38-30), Sacramento (28-40)

Next Game: Thursday at 7:45 p.m. Mountain Time at Sutter Health Park. El Paso RHP Pedro Avila (1-2, 7.09) vs. Sacramento RHP Raynel Espinal (5-1, 3.93). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com .

