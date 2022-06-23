ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Proposed Southeast Decatur apartments advance, despite farmer's argument

By Bayne Hughes Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 4 days ago

Bellowing cattle and the smell of manure at a small farm next to a proposed Upper River Road Southeast apartment complex would disturb the future tenants, the farm owners said, but their argument failed to derail the process of annexing land for the apartments into Decatur.

“Are any of the members of the Planning Commission familiar with the smell of fresh cow manure and the noise made from cows and just-weaned calves?” Greg Blythe asked the commission this week. “Has the Planning Commission considered the health issues of having livestock within 30 feet of an apartment building?”

The arguments by Greg and Lile Blythe added a new opposition approach to complaints previously made by residents of the Hickory Hills subdivision, also next to the proposed apartments, that the complex is ill-suited to the area due to its potential impact on neighbors, traffic and the environment.

Nonetheless, the Planning Commission voted unanimously in Tuesday’s monthly meeting to recommend accepting local businessman Andy Villarreal’s request to annex his 14.57 acres in the 2900 block of Upper River Road into the city.

The Planning Commission's recommendation to accept the Villarreal annexation now goes to the City Council for final consideration.

Villarreal had his property pre-zoned in April for R-4, multi-family residential, despite opposition from Hickory Hills residents and the Blythes, who do not live within the city limits.

Villarreal said in February that he plans to spend up to $25 million building a Class A apartment complex with 175 to 200 units.

The Blythes own 2.7 acres at 3207 Old River Road that Greg Blythe called a “working livestock farm” that has been in operation for over 20 years. Their property connects with Villarreal’s property on its eastern end.

Planning Commission Kent Lawrence responded that he knows cattle are being raised in the area.

“What’s the difference in (a farm) being 30 feet from apartments and 30 feet from a single-family home?” Lawrence said.

Lile Blythe said the city’s consultant, Clarion Inc., said the zoning setback for property adjacent to agricultural land “should be 50 to 70 feet.”

“It’s not pleasant when there are three or four nights in which a mom (cow) is bellowing for her weaned calf,” Lile Blythe said.

However, Lawrence said Clarion’s setback recommendation is “one of many” that a committee struck from the proposed rewrite that is expected to become public later this summer.

“The setback is not in the rewrite,” Lawrence said.

The city hired Clarion, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, for $195,000 in 2018 to lead the effort to rewrite the zoning codes, some of which have been in place for more than 50 years.

Lile Blythe also asked if the commission had seen any environmental study of the effects of runoff from the apartments' parking lot on the nearby Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, but didn’t get a response.

Jo-Amrah Dillingham, of Hickory Hills Road, suggested the city may have liability “from the water pollution created by a 400-car parking lot.”

Dillingham asked what the financial benefits are for Villarreal to annex his property into the city for the apartment complex, and Lawrence answered that the “main thing is to get access to utilities and connect with city sewer.”

Lile Blythe told the Planning Commission that the City Council “sometimes seems to rubber-stamp” the commission’s recommendations. She urged the commission to reconsider the apartment complex.

Despite the light attendance at Tuesday’s meeting, Lile Blythe said there’s still major opposition from neighboring residents to the development.

“Sadly, many are truly against the apartments but they’ve just given up,” she said.

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Dissatisfied over CARTS services, Sevita employee sounds off at County Commission work session

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission met for their monthly meeting on Thursday evening to cover a robust agenda. During the preceding work session, the commissioners and all in attendance heard from retired Cullman County teacher Sharon Ferguson, now employed by Sevita, a national agency dedicated to health care in both homes and community. Until recently, the company was known as The MENTOR Network. Ferguson aired her grievances on the lack of community transportation available for the clients in the Cullman County homes she oversees, while noting that each of the homes she oversees has a van available. The single van...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Decatur, AL
Business
City
Decatur, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
Local
Alabama Business
The Decatur Daily

Decatur school board personnel actions

The Decatur City Board of Education approved the following personnel actions last week:. Austin High: Joel McCay, social studies teacher, May 27. Austin Junior High: Zach Linley, robotics/cybersecurity teacher, May 27. Benjamin Davis Elementary: Wanda F. Shaw, kindergarten teacher, May 27. Chestnut Grove Elementary: Heather Perry, first grade teacher, May...
DECATUR CITY, IA
Hartselle Enquirer

City adjusts garbage pickup

The garbage schedule for the City of Hartselle for the week of July 4 is as follows:. Garbage routes Monday through Wednesday will run one day late. Thursday’s garbage route will run Thursday. Please refer to 2022 recycle calendar for recycle route changes. There will be no yard waste...
HARTSELLE, AL
AL.com

Money from Alabama fish kill lawsuit to fund projects in affected areas

Alabama officials on Saturday announced plans at three sites in Walker and Cullman counties to enhance access to the Mulberry and Sipsey Forks of the Black Warrior River. The projects are the result of $3 million the state received from a lawsuit settlement last year against Tyson Farms following an illegal wastewater discharge at the company’s facility in Hanceville that killed about 200,000 fish and damaged the river’s ecosystem.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Apartments#City Limits#Blythe#The Planning Commission#The City Council
northjacksonpress.com

Superintendent Dukes Passed Away

By Bonita Wilborn We received word on the morning of Wednesday, June 22, 2022, that the Superintendent of Jackson County […]. By Bonita Wilborn We received word on the morning of Wednesday, June 22, 2022, that the Superintendent of Jackson County Schools, Kevin Dukes, has passed away. Dukes had served as the Jackson County Schools Superintendent since 2016. The Jackson County Board of Education announced the news with the following statement:…
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Decatur Daily

Local citizens split over Roe v. Wade

Some local residents said the overturning of Roe v. Wade on Friday will protect God-given life, but others said the Supreme Court's ruling denies women control of their bodies, could force rape victims to give birth and doesn't guarantee "quality of life" for a child. “I feel like you should...
DECATUR, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Birmingham Area at High Risk of COVID Transmission

Every county in the Birmingham metropolitan area except Blount has been moved into the high-risk category for COVID-19 transmission. Jefferson County’s positivity rate has been rising and now stands at 25%, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, and the county has had an average of 291 new cases a day for the past seven days. Hospital admissions in the county are up somewhat, with 10 more patients over last week, for a 2% increase.
WAFF

Huntsville native to command Army Reserve Medical Command

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A promotion ceremony was held Sunday morning at the C.W. Bill Young Armed Forces Reserve Center with Major General Jonathan Woodson Relinquishing command to a Huntsville native. During the event, Brigadier-General W. Scott Lynn was promoted to Major General. According to a press release from the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
4K+
Followers
167
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy