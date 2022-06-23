Home For Sale Charming home for sale circa 1900 in

It was her beauty that first caught his eye. Hannah Eller and Stephen Vincent were just kids when they first met. His best friend was her cousin and every chance he got, Vincent would go over and hang out with his friend in the hopes of getting to see the pretty young lady. Soon “sparks flew,” he said. They fell in love and in September 2018, the two became Mr. and Mrs. Vincent.

COVINGTON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO