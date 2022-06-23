Home For Sale Charming home for sale circa 1900 in

Another AthFest is in the books: the downtown music festival returned to the summer calendar for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with dozens of mostly Athens-based bands performing on street stages and in a variety of venues in downtown Athens. Five new members of the Athens Music Walk of Fame were named during the festival: Bloodkin, Tituss Burgess, The Glands, Ishues, and Love Tractor will be enshrined on the plaques that mark the music walk through downtown Athens.
