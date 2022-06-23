Summer Day Trippin': New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane

Pursuant to Article IV, § 21(D)(1) of the Louisiana Constitution, notice is hereby given that National Water Infrastructure, LLC (“NWI” or “Company”) filed with the Louisiana Public Service Commission (“LPSC”) an Application and proposed Second Revised Sewerage Services Tariff, which would result in a change in sewerage service rates of residential customers from $45.00/month to $49.10/month and commercial customers from $55.00/month to a minimum of $59.10/month, in order to fund, among other things, the proposed acquisition by NWI of certain Ascension Parish Government wastewater system assets, proposed capital improvements to sewerage plant, proposed project to consolidate and regionalize sewerage system plants in Ascension Parish, including construction of a central treatment plant (“Regionalization Project”), proposed recovery through annual rate adjustments of a return on construction work in progress capital expenditures associated with the Regionalization Project, and debt service costs.

