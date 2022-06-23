ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First-time farmers: St. Michael farm offers flowers, produce this summer

By By madelaine formica
Summer has arrived in St. Michael, which means flowers, produce and farmer’s markets. One of the vendors that will be at the Albertville Farmer’s Market this summer is Matt and Holly Maher from Xenia Farm Co. located in St. Michael.

The Mahers bought Xenia Farm two years ago and started planting and raising their chickens last year 2021. The farm is on 20 acres with a farmhouse where they live with their young child, three barns and fields surrounding them. The Mahers lease out most of their fields but keep a quarter of an acre for their own garden.

They plant vegetables such as tomatoes, squash, peppers, garlic and more in their garden. They also plant, cut and sell flowers. This spring they were selling tulips and daffodils, but in the summer other flowers like cosmos, snapdragons, greenery and filler and more will be coming in. Last year they did four rows of flowers, but this year they have increased it to 10 rows.

Currently, they have around 26 laying hens, and only 12 laying eggs, but they hope to have more next year. Another one of their goals next year is to possibly get alpacas and have been taking classes on how to raise them and spin yarn from their wool.

High school sweethearts from Rockford, the couple always knew they wanted a farm. Matt works in the culinary arts and knew he wanted to work with food and provide organic food for the community.

“It kind of started in culinary school, seeing produce coming from Argentina and all over the world and it was like why can’t we grow good food here,” Matt said. “That’s where it started we just wanted to grow good food and provide for our local community, and then [Holly] got into flowers and found cut flower aspirations, so now she does cut flowers and I do the produce.”

Last year, the Mahers had a produce and flower stand in front of their house, which they plan to continue this year on the weekends. They will also participate in the Albertville Farmer’s Market and sell whatever produce and flowers they have available each week.

They have planted around 120 trees, including fruit trees, evergreens, and maples. In the fall, they also tap their black walnut trees and make black walnut syrup.

“We try and find a food use for everything if we can,” Matt said.

Neither of the Mahers grew up in farming families or around farms. They are learning as they go with the help of some neighbors, trial and error and YouTube videos. They have set up washing stations and have started a seed incubation area in their basement where they started this season’s plants. In the future, they hope to build a greenhouse so they can move the plants out of the basement. They have also bought a hightop greenhouse, but have not had the time to put it up yet. It could allow them to grow into November.

“It’s just finding the time to get everything done,” Matt said, who is still working full time. “It’s a side project, but it’s a passion project.”

Currently, their planting process is trial and error, testing different varieties to see what will work. This year they also hope to try planting pumpkins and sweet corn, since they were unable to last year.

“I think what helps us in some regard, is that we’re willing to give it a try without any preconceived ideas on how it should go,” Holly said. “We are constantly troubleshooting and every day is something different.”

They to grow organic produce, so they do not spray pesticides on their produce and till their farms with a small walk-behind tractor from Italy. With this, they have been battling weeds this season and have been learning how to manage them, using landscape fabric to combat the weeds.

Before the Mahers bought the farm, it was a horse farm and the fields where they have their garden were used as pasture and to grow hay. Some of the infrastructure on the farm is from the 1800s.

Moving ahead, they hope to bring the community to the farm, especially once they have alpacas. That could mean coordinating with schools and having classrooms come and learn about farms and adding farm tours.

For now, they are taking it season by season. For the first time, they advertised cut flowers on Facebook and sold out within hours. They hope to take the momentum to their stand and the farmer’s market.

“We’re kind of forcing ourselves into the farmer’s market, we’re not sure if we’re ready or not,” Matt said. “But if we sign up and it gives us a reason to go and drives us a little bit, so we’re jumping a bit. We’ll see what happens.”

The name Xenia farm came from ancient Greek law of hospitality, where if a traveler comes they must be shown generosity and courtesy.

“The whole thing is built around hospitality,” Matt said. “About bringing people to the table, the flowers are meant to be on the table, the foods meant to be on the table and then the conversation and community around the table are really what we’re after.”

Find more about Xenia Farm Co. on Facebook at bit.ly/3NVKfX5 or by email at holly@xeniafarmco.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Farm#Fruit Trees#Pesticides#Cut Flowers#Xenia Farm Co
Country
Argentina
Press & News

Press & News

ABOUT

Press & News is comprised of Crow River News and Osseo-Maple Grove-Champlin-Dayton Press newspapers. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1923.

 https://www.hometownsource.com/press_and_news/

