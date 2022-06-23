ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, June 23, 2022

By Tony Tsoukalas
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 4 days ago

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ...

National Hydration Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

72 days

Did You Notice?

© Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 23, 1965: The first book published about legendary Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant went on sale. “Winning Isn't Everything,” was written by Birmingham News sports editor Benny Marshall, who had covered Bryant since the day he was hired in Houston back in 1958. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"They play like it is a sin to give up a point." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant when talking about his defense prior the 1962 Sugar Bowl.

We'll leave you with this...

Tuscaloosa, Ala., native David Robertson took his first major-league at-bat. Unfortunately, it ended in a strikeout.

Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Adds Mississippi Prospect to 2023 Class

Despite a slower start than usual, Alabama's 2023 recruiting class is beginning to stack up. The Crimson Tide picked up its sixth commitment on Sunday, landing three-star athlete Brayson Hubbard out of Pascagoula, Mississippi. Hubbard is the 77th ranked player at his position in the country and the ninth overall...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wdhn.com

Dothan residents and Houston Co. leaders react to the overturn of Roe v. Wade

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall wanted to get a 2019 law banning most abortions on the books on Friday. Roe v. Wade was the law of the land, there had been an injunction against it, but after Friday’s ruling, he filed an emergency motion to dissolve the injunction. On Friday, WDHN learned that his motion has been granted, and effective immediately, most abortions are illegal in Alabama.
DOTHAN, AL
WTOK-TV

Columbus woman wins big in Mississippi Match 5!

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Columbus, Miss., was still in shock when she claimed $542,292.73 in prize money from the June 21, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. She said she plays Mississippi Match 5 every week, always choosing the quick pick option. Usually she buys five tickets each time but decided on 10 for Tuesday’s drawing. The 7th ticket nailed her big win. In disbelief, she called to her husband to look at the ticket. He thought she wanted him to kill a bug; but, in fact, it was to verify she’d hit all the winning numbers.
COLUMBUS, MS
wbrc.com

Andy Griffith character actors visit Tuscaloosa to promote 'Mayberry Man'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A movie based on a much beloved television show “The Andy Griffith Show” appears this weekend in Tuscaloosa. If you grew up in the South, you probably watched the TV Show and became a fan. Now fans in West Alabama have a chance to see actors tell a new story about the folks from Mayberry Saturday at Tuscaloosa’s Bama Theater.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Money from Alabama fish kill lawsuit to fund projects in affected areas

Alabama officials on Saturday announced plans at three sites in Walker and Cullman counties to enhance access to the Mulberry and Sipsey Forks of the Black Warrior River. The projects are the result of $3 million the state received from a lawsuit settlement last year against Tyson Farms following an illegal wastewater discharge at the company’s facility in Hanceville that killed about 200,000 fish and damaged the river’s ecosystem.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Fatal crash leaves 1 dead in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning resulted in the death of a Georgia man. Jason B. Vaughn, 45, of Lagrange, GA was fatally injured when the 2020 International tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway and struck a guardrail and a tree on U.S. 280 within the limits of […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
Nick 97.5

Only In Alabama: Gas Prices Have People Acting Crazy And Reckless

With gas prices still at record highs, averaging around $5 dollars a gallon. People are finding all sorts of unique ways to save some money. My personal favorite form of travel that doesn't require any costly gas will always be. the horse. Why not? it worked for generations. With all...
CBS 42

1 dead in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead Wednesday morning. According to TPD, the driver was traveling west on 29th St. around 2:59 a.m. when he lost control of his car, hitting a curb and then crossing the center line of the road before crashing into a […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
