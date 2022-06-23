Lightning strikes Monrovia car dealership, sends concrete flying

Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was trapped after crashing into a palm tree early Sunday morning, June 26, in the city of Baldwin Park. Los Angeles County Fire Department and Baldwin Park Police Department received a call around 12:56 a.m. of a traffic collision with one person trapped on the 13400 block of East Garvey Avenue.
A Glendora home sustained considerable damage during a fire Friday morning. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but Los Angeles County Fire Department crews dispatched to the scene on E. Bennett Avenue were able to contain the flames within an hour. With Sky2 overhead, large plumes of...
LOS ANGELES - Temperatures will soar above 100 degrees in parts of the Southland Sunday and Monday, prompting forecasters to issue heat advisories. The advisories will be in effect from 10 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday in the mountains and the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys.
LOS ANGELES - Summer officially came back on Tuesday, and Southern California is already feeling the summer heat. It's hot this weekend in Los Angeles, and it won't be letting up until well into next week, according to the National Weather Service. This heat wave is expected to last through...
California officials are emphasizing the need to remove the trash that has marred many streets and highways, and one recent project helped accomplish that goal in Fontana. Maintenance crews have collected a total of 56 bags of trash along Interstate 10 in Fontana, according to a Twitter post by Caltrans District 8 on June 23.
A brush fire scorched more than 10 acres Friday and caused firefighters to evacuate the Hansen Dam Aquatic Center in Lakeview Terrace. The fire was first reported to be burning in about a half-acre of brush near 12001 Montague St. just after 3:15 p.m., said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
A security camera at a home in Beverly Crest captured a large mountain lion as it strolled through a residential area Sunday morning. Leslie Sank viewed the footage that was captured on her Ring camera around 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning and shared the video with KTLA. The video shows a large mountain lion walking through […]
Santa Clarita Valley Water, assisted by Los Angeles County Public Works, is working on emergency road repairs on The Old Road, from Market Drive North and Constitution Avenue, after a water mainline break caused damage to the road. The Old Road is shut down in both directions between Market Drive...
Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: The San Fernando Police Department is investigating the death of a person found inside a BMW sedan in the Home Depot parking lot located on the 12900 block of Foothill Boulevard in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley. First unit arrived...
LOS ANGELES - Street takeovers in South LA were caught on camera - and they were more than just dangerous donuts. At one, a fight broke out around 1 a.m. Saturday at Manchester Avenue and Hooper Avenue after two cars collided. In another car, a man is seen standing waving...
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: A man reported trapped in a construction trench on Friday, June 24, was determined deceased at the scene by responding firefighters in the Sun Valley Neighborhood of Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles Fire Department was called to the 8400 block...
Police and the Long Beach fire department responded to the area at about 8:42 a.m. this morning regarding a report of a dead body, said Long Beach police spokesperson Brandon Fahey.
LANCASTER, Calif. - A man in Lancaster was fatally struck by a hit-and-run vehicle, authorities said Sunday. The vehicle was described as an unknown type Honda or Nissan, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lancaster station reported. The pedestrian was crossing Avenue I, outside of a crosswalk, near Seventh Street...
All eastbound lanes on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu were closed north of Nicholas Canyon Beach due to a crash for about an hour and a half, according to Malibu officials Sunday. The crash was reported around 4:20 p.m. Sunday. By 6:03 p.m., the closed lanes were cleared and reopened,...
Thunderstorms hit parts of the Southland early Wednesday, rattling some people awake while making for a wet morning commute in some areas, most notably in eastern and northern reaches of Los Angeles County. A strong storm cell developed early Wednesday morning over the Pasadena area, prompting the National Weather Service...
SYLMAR, Calif. - Crews have contained a brush fire that was burning in Sylmar Thursday afternoon. The fire was stopped at 25 acres and was burning near Lakeside Street and Telfair Avenue, off the 5 Freeway. Over 100 LAFD firefighters were on scene attacking the fire by ground and air.
