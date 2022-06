June is a busy time of year for those in the Yakima Valley’s cherry industry, as pickers and packers work almost round the clock to bring in the fruit. But Frank Lyall, a grower in Grandview, said this year’s different. He and others in the cherry industry say cooler weather, including an early frost and snow in spring, has meant that this year’s crop is falling below the average of 20 million 20-pound boxes.

GRANDVIEW, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO