Austin, TX

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

By Raoul Hernandez
Austin Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Antone's anniversary, Lonestar Unleashed, Country Willie Edwards, Rakim, and more recommended shows. Antone's Nightclub already reigned on Sixth Street by the time junior sibling the Chronicle appeared. The businesses bonded instantly as the elder established an initial identity for Austin and the latter documented every note. Hopping through July 23,...

www.austinchronicle.com

Austin Chronicle

Ask not whom Pride Month is for – it is for thee!

Hear that, y'all? Last bells of Pride Month are ringing, and boy! How sweet they sound. Friday, 9pm, Cheer Up Charlies will become a sacred site of queer worship: Time to enter the Pantheon: PRIDE. Host and "Empyrean Supreme" Gothess Jasmine calls the event "a show all about [the] divine gift of art and expression!" Expect such expressive feasts as performances from divine ATX saints Hermajestie the Hung, Patty La Melt, Ms. Girl 6, Ms. Amazing Head, Nicotine, Zsa Zsa Morte, and Suzanne; celestial tunes from DJ Bad Apple; and over 14 Black, queer, nonbinary, and trans vendors. "As a black, openly queer non-binary person," Gothess Jasmine tells me over email, "it's important to me to feel safe and uplifted in spaces, especially in Austin's LGBTQIA+ community – my home. This event is intended to uplift, unite and inspire our marginalized communities through interactive art and expression in a shared safe space, a temple if you will." Portions of the event's proceeds will go to Black Trans Leadership of Austin and Sex Workers Outreach Program ATX.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin Restaurateurs Stake Their Claim in Lockhart

We hope to not ruin Lockhart, but it must be told, the capital of Texas barbecue has the makings of a diner's paradise, separate from the smoked meats that have made the town famous. Just south of Austin, the seat of Caldwell County has quietly established itself as a haven for hospitality industry veterans looking to expand as Austin outgrows its own boundaries.
AUSTIN, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Look Out Hollywood, State of the Art Movie Studio Being Built in Texas

Texas has been wanting to attract more filmmakers and this place will definitely get some attention. So why do so many people film in California? One, they have the infrastructure for it. Massive studios with production facilities in house ready to accommodate motion pictures or television shows. Also, California scenery is great for shooting. Looks like one Texas city is ready to toss their hat into the ring. Probably a cowboy hat.
TEXAS STATE
365thingsaustin.com

Day Passes For Hotel Pools In Austin

Treat your self to a little luxury by sippin’ and lounging poolside at some of the top hotel pools across the city. There are plenty of Austin hotels that allow non-guests to live a little and make a splash just for the day. We’ve put together a list of some of our favorite day pass options starting as low at $10, so you can feel fancy even when you’re ballin’ on a budget!
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Day Trips: Calera Chapel, Balmorhea

Calera Chapel, about 3 miles from Balmorhea State Park, is a holy site simply for its beauty against the West Texas desert landscape if for no other reason. Built around 1900, the white stucco walls of the small building with a belfry over the front door seem to glow against the blue sky.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Faster Than Sound: I Subscribed to the Austin-Based festivalPass and Felt Confused

For a carefree few months in 2018, I went to the movie theatre as many times as I could manage. A subscription service offering unlimited movies for just $9.95 a month seemed too good to be true, and it was. Now a memed tech fable, MoviePass bled cash in a slow decline to shutter and bankruptcy. (The company actually recently relaunched with a slightly terrifying new concept ensuring users watch ads by utilizing eyeball-tracking AI technology.)
AUSTIN, TX
Curbed

The Austin Broker Who Has Tapped Into a Country-Club Client Base

In this biweekly series, “Realtor Diaries,” we hear from the people at the center of a wilder-than-ever market. Today, an hour-by-hour glimpse into the working world of Joanne Gamel, 40, a power broker in Austin. 7:30 a.m. I start my day with meditation. I sit outside on my...
AUSTIN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

18 Best Neighborhoods to Live in Austin in 2022

Looking for the best neighborhoods in Austin, Texas? Look no further! This blog post will take you on a tour of some of the best areas to live in the city. From trendy districts with great nightlife and dining options, to family-friendly neighborhoods with plenty of parks and schools, we have got you covered.
AUSTIN, TX
momswhothink.com

10 Family-Friendly Day Trips From Austin

10 Family-Friendly Day Trips From Austin
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

The Quesoff Wants You, Garbo’s Grabs Another Brick-and-Mortar, Local Foods Debuts Downtown, Lazarus Revamps the Former Coldtowne Theatre, and Ooooh, that Bourbon Brawl

Get ready for Best of Austin: Restaurants! Voting begins June 30 in the Readers Poll. Find out more at vote.austinchronicle.com. A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

June 24, 2022

What’s a Grand Jury, and Is It Being Manipulated to Indict Police Officers?. More cops are being indicted, but why all the secrecy?. Will the Uvalde massacre blame game drain all the energy from firearms reform?. BY MIKE CLARK-MADISON. Head shops, All-Stars, and a new Zilker shuttle. BY NICK...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Lights, camera, action: Austin-area film studio undergoing big upgrade

One of Austin’s oldest film studios is under new management and promising to become a “true entertainment destination” after a little TLC. Spiderwood Studios 969 is now managed by Spark River Entertainment, who took over the lease in February. The company plans to revitalize the venue, add a high-tech studio and an amphitheater, and open by the end of summer.
AUSTIN, TX
BoardingArea

Our Stop For Kolaches At A Texas Interstate Gas Station

It’s understandable if you’ve never heard of a kolache before. We’d never seen them before we started visiting Texas and the first ones we tried were from the local Buc-ee’s. Originally, the kolache was a Czech pastry typically with a fruit filling. Every Eastern European country...
TEXAS STATE

