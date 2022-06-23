Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

Hear that, y'all? Last bells of Pride Month are ringing, and boy! How sweet they sound. Friday, 9pm, Cheer Up Charlies will become a sacred site of queer worship: Time to enter the Pantheon: PRIDE. Host and "Empyrean Supreme" Gothess Jasmine calls the event "a show all about [the] divine gift of art and expression!" Expect such expressive feasts as performances from divine ATX saints Hermajestie the Hung, Patty La Melt, Ms. Girl 6, Ms. Amazing Head, Nicotine, Zsa Zsa Morte, and Suzanne; celestial tunes from DJ Bad Apple; and over 14 Black, queer, nonbinary, and trans vendors. "As a black, openly queer non-binary person," Gothess Jasmine tells me over email, "it's important to me to feel safe and uplifted in spaces, especially in Austin's LGBTQIA+ community – my home. This event is intended to uplift, unite and inspire our marginalized communities through interactive art and expression in a shared safe space, a temple if you will." Portions of the event's proceeds will go to Black Trans Leadership of Austin and Sex Workers Outreach Program ATX.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO