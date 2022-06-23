IN RE: ESTATE OF ELIZABETH D. JUSTICE, Deceased. TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:. You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of ELIZABETH D. JUSTICE, deceased, File Number: 2022-305-CP, by the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 758, Palatka, Florida 32178; that the decedent's date of death was January 17, 2022; that the value of the estate is $36,000 and that the names and addresses to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

PUTNAM COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO