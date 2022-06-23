ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Daily News

Dane C. Parker

Dane Colt Parker of Palatka died Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville following a brief illness. He was 7 years old. Born in Gainesville, Dane had lived briefly in…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Brenda A. Davis

Brenda Ann Nelson Davis, 52, of Palatka, entered the sunset of life on Monday, June 20, 2022 at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Palatka. The daughter of Arthur James and Darlena (Wright) Nelson, was…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Robert F. "Bob" Williams

Robert Franklin “Bob” Williams, 78, of Palatka, passed from this life on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center following a brief illness. A native of Charleston, West Virginia,…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Putnam County Legal Notices 062822

IN RE: ESTATE OF ELIZABETH D. JUSTICE, Deceased. TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:. You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of ELIZABETH D. JUSTICE, deceased, File Number: 2022-305-CP, by the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 758, Palatka, Florida 32178; that the decedent's date of death was January 17, 2022; that the value of the estate is $36,000 and that the names and addresses to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Gainesville, FL
Obituaries
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
City
Gainesville, FL
Daily News

2022 Daily News Coach of the Spring: Leaving With Honors

Palatka’s Whitlock takes award in final season before going to Belleview. Walking through the hallways and into the front office for one of his final times, Dustin Whitlock could tell you a lot about his time at Palatka Junior-Senior High School. “This office wasn’t even…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Kicking off Independence Day celebrations

Crowds flock to South Putnam for annual Red, White & Boom frolics. Live music, colorful fireworks and a farmers market in South Putnam County kicked off local Independence Day celebrations over the weekend. Crescent City celebrations Saturday began with an arts and crafts farmers market but did not stop there....
CRESCENT CITY, FL
Daily News

Camp Higher Ground keeps youth active

A summer of fun was underway Monday on Palatka’s north side as kids and teenagers entered the third week of Camp Higher Ground. “I love what I do,” said Camp Counselor Lakeshia Rayburn. “I love…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Man attacks nephew with chain, officials say

An Interlachen man was arrested Friday night after authorities stated he attacked his nephew with a chain for refusing to buy him a gun. Terry Summerlin, 34, entered his nephew’s home around 8:10 p…
INTERLACHEN, FL

