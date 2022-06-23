ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We saw this bill a few minutes before we were asked to vote on it: Sen Mike Lee

Cover picture for the articleJun. 23, 2022 - 04:28 - Sen. Mike Lee tells 'The Ingraham Angle' that...

