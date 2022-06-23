ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Elizabeth Warren Sends Urgent Warning To Fed Chair Over Interest Rate Hikes

By Ben Blanchet
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNzuT_0gJLMQ7J00

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) told Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell that he should be careful not to “tip the economy into a recession” with interest rate hikes.

Warren, at a Senate Banking Committee hearing Wednesday, discussed how the rate hikes to help deal with rising U.S. costs could carry the economy off a “cliff,” CNN reported .

The Federal Reserve last week increased its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point, its largest hike since 1994.

The move, meant to counteract inflation by making it more costly to borrow money, raised concerns of a potential slowdown in economic activity .

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also said she thinks economic activity will slow. However, she said she doesn’t think a recession is “inevitable.”

Warren told Powell , “Inflation is like an illness, and the medicine needs to be tailored to the specific problem, otherwise you could make things a lot worse.”

“Right now, the Fed has no control over the main drivers of rising prices, but the Fed can slow demand by getting a lot of people fired and making families poorer.”

Warren asked what was worse than high inflation and low unemployment and then gave Powell an answer: High inflation with a recession and millions without jobs.

“I hope you consider that before you drive this economy off a cliff,” she said.

You can watch a clip of Warren’s address to Powell below.

Powell said that the Federal Reserve was “not trying to provoke” a recession and doesn’t think it will need to provoke one.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal predicted the likelihood of a recession in the next year is 44%, compared with 28% in April.

The newspaper called the percentage a “ level usually seen only on the brink of or during actual recessions .”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 52

save our country from liberal loons
3d ago

Warren is setting the table to blame someone else for the crash that is coming. The democrats need a fall guy for the damage they are doing to this country. Powell is going to be that person.

Reply
74
broke because of Biden
3d ago

Pocahontas you should wake up the driver of that car. He has his foot stuck on the pedal. Don't blame Powell he is just trying to apply the brakes.

Reply
55
TerYon
3d ago

Well the feds are simply trying to correct the inflationary disaster that started last year and Powell admitted this started before the Russian invasion, in spite of this administrations blame game.

Reply
46
Related
CBS News

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen among White House officials saying recession is not inevitable

As inflation remains high and the stock market falls, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other White House officials are amplifying President Joe Biden's message that a recession is not inevitable. CBS News anchors Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers spoke with political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns about the Biden Administration's potential plans to offer temporary relief from rising gas prices.
POTUS
US News and World Report

Biden Gets Tough Over Gas Prices

With Americans complaining about high gas prices, President Joe Biden went on the offensive Wednesday, shaming oil companies, calling out Republicans for claiming production has been thwarted by the administration, and casting the crisis as a test of American patriotism and determination to stop a dictator. Formally announcing a proposal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Elizabeth Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Fed Chair#Politics Federal#Senate Banking Committee#Cnn#The Federal Reserve#Treasury#Democratic#Federal Reserve Cha
The Independent

Democrat congressman blasted for sharing photos doing yoga in response to Roe ruling: ‘I turn inward’

A Democratic congressman has been blasted for his tone-deaf response to the overturning of Roe v Wade as he posted pictures of himself doing yoga in his office.Rep Andy Levin of Michigan posted two pictures of himself stretching on a mat in his Capitol Hill office, along with the hashtag #AsanasWithAndy.In the now-deleted post, he wrote that with, “wildly conflicting emotions, of intense anger over horrifying Supreme Court decisions (with more to come) mixed with gratitude that I was just able to help pass the first meaningful gun reform in three decades, I turn inward, at least for a...
MICHIGAN STATE
CNBC

Proposed changes to retirement system get approval from Senate committee, setting stage for potential passage of 'Secure 2.0' this year

The Senate Finance Committee approved the EARN Act, which contains some provisions that are included in the House-passed "Secure 2.0." Another Senate committee last week approved a separate bill that, in conjunction with the EARN Act, form the Senate's version of Secure 2.0. Differences between the Senate and House versions...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Jake Wells

Senator says seniors may receive less social security income

Recently Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" when talking about social security solvency. (source) Of course this is a major issue for those contributing to social security and also those who are receiving income from social security. With inflation currently sitting at 8.6%, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning.
Business Insider

A group of lawyers has a plan for how to pay reparations for slavery to Black Americans, and it could finally close the racial wealth gap

Estate and trust lawyers propose using the federal estate tax to pay reparations for slavery. The tax generated $17.6 billion in 2020. Redirecting it could begin to close the racial wealth gap. They also propose creating a new class of nonprofit organizations that undertake reparative activities. In America, there's a...
INCOME TAX
AFP

Recession fears send oil prices plunging, equities diverge

Wall Street stocks climbed Wednesday as the US Fed chief stressed the need to combat decades-high inflation, but elsewhere equities and oil prices tumbled on mounting recession fears as central banks hike interest rates. Powell once again stressed that the Fed was committed to bringing down inflation -- which has reached a 40-year high -- with higher interest rates.
BUSINESS
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

87K+
Followers
5K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy