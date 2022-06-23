ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Should Nazem Kadri's overtime goal have counted? Lightning coach Jon Cooper believes Avalanche had too many men on the ice

By Bryan Murphy
Sporting News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one knew the puck was in. Nazem Kadri didn't. Andrei Vasilevskiy didn't. The officials didn't. It wasn't until Bowen Byram came sprinting in and pointed at the puck lodged in the back of the net that the Avs realized they had just won Game 4 in overtime and were now...

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 14

Golflre
3d ago

And Kuemper was hit in the mask with a stick on the first goal, also a non call goal.

Reply
7
Related
markerzone.com

NAZEM KADRI HAS A MESSAGE FOR HIS NAYSAYERS: 'KISS MY ---'

The Colorado Avalanche are the 2022 Stanley Cup Champions after defeating Tampa Bay in six games. The long list of guys of inspiring stories for this team is sensational. 2006 1st Overall Pick Erik Johnson, Jack Johnson whose parents stole millions from him, Andrew Cogliano, the list simply goes on & on. But Nazem Kadri's story of redemption is as sweet as any of the above. Labeled a playoff black cat, he had a message for his haters:
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Avalanche’s Cale Makar drops brutally honest take on refs’ controversial call in Game 5 vs. Lightning

Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche wasted a golden opportunity to close out the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at home when they lost in Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning Friday night to the tune of a 3-2 score. Things could have turned out much differently and perhaps to the Avs’ favor if not […] The post Avalanche’s Cale Makar drops brutally honest take on refs’ controversial call in Game 5 vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Avalanche C Nazem Kadri’s savage message to haters after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals Sunday night, clinching their first championship since 2001. It was truly remarkable how the Avalanche did it, too. They became just the second team ever to win 10 postseason games coming from behind. As tight as this series was […] The post Avalanche C Nazem Kadri’s savage message to haters after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#On The Ice#Stanley Cup#Hockey#Sports#Avalanche
Yardbarker

Nazem Kadri Is Having a Great Season: Will He Stay with the Avalanche?

Nazem Kadri is having a great season. He lit it up during the regular season, scoring 28 goals and 59 assists (for 87 points) in 71 games. During the postseason, he’s added seven goals and eight assists (for 15 points) in 14 games. And he would have scored more if he hadn’t had a thumb injury that required surgery in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final.
DENVER, CO
stpetecatalyst.com

Lightning bring series back to Tampa Bay

June 25, 2022 - With their hopes of winning three-straight Stanley Cups hanging by the smallest of threads, the Tampa Bay Lightning staved off elimination with a gritty 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche Friday night. NHL officials had the Stanley Cup ready to present to the Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver, but the Bolts’ Game 5 win ensures the Lightning faithful will get one more chance to watch the team at home. Colorado now leads the two-time defending champs 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, with every game a must-win for Tampa Bay. Ondrej Palat, an afterthought when drafted in the seventh round in 2011, slapped in the game-winner with 6:22 remaining in the game. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy turned in a 35-save performance that embodied the determination and heart the Lighting displayed in a hard-fought win. The series returns to Amalie Arena Sunday night.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy