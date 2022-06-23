Your Hometown: Homewood, June 30

Home Sweet Homewood. WGN Radio’s Your Hometown series features Homewood on Thursday, June 30. One of the oldest villages in south Cook County, Homewood is located 25 miles south of the Loop. The first Europeans came to the area in the 1830s along the Vincennes Trace, a buffalo migration route later...
The Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art in Oak Brook is a one-of-a-kind museum showcasing an enchanting assortment of gemstones, carvings, fossils, and other treasures. (CHICAGO) If you'd like to beat the heat on a hot summer day and check out something a little off the beaten path, you can find something for everyone at the Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art.
CHICAGO (CBS)– Some businesses are about more than making money — they’re about giving back to the communities. That’s the case with the first-ever Black-owned slice bread company that was started by a group of friends from right here in Chicago. The greatest thing since sliced...
Nine years ago, we published our editors’ recommendations for enjoying the Chicago Pride Parade weekend safely. Unfortunately, everything we wrote then applies equally to this year’s celebration. Avoid Belmont. Leave at a relatively early hour. Trust your gut. Historically, there aren’t many problems during the parade itself. Flare-ups...
Photo of money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) Here's some good news, Chicago. The state of Illinois will be sending you a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent (with a maximum of three per family). So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all qualifying children are under 18 years of age). There are some income limitations, please check this source for details. The good news is that the state says a check will come to 90% of residents.
Send a letter to your alderperson asking them to vote against the ordinance that would allow motorists to travel at deadly speeds with impunity. There are multiple reasons why Ald. Anthony’ Beale’s (9th) proposed ordinance to roll back Chicago’s current 6 mph speed camera ticketing threshold to 10 mph is a bad idea. We know that the cameras have generally been saving lives – a UIC study released last January found that that from 2015-17, the cams prevented an estimated 204 injury and fatality crashes.
God First Ministries under the leadership of Dr. Mildred Harris, Founder, and CEO, will host a Chicago Faith-Based Community Breakfast on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. in the International Ballroom of the Hilton Chicago Hotel, 720 South Michigan Ave. The ticket cost is $50.00 or a table is available for $500.00. Serving as Honorary Chairpersons are: IL Congressman Danny K. Davis ( 7th District); IL Governor J.B. Pritzker; Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County Board President; Jesse White, Illinois Secretary of State; Congressman Bobby Rush (1st District); Kwame Raoul, Illinois Attorney General; and Michael W. Frerichs, Illinois Treasurer. The breakfast program emcee will be Pam Morris, Gospel with Pam show, WVON 1690AM.
At least 15 people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago. Breitbart News reported a five-month-old girl, Cecilia Thomas, was shot in the head and killed Friday. FOX 32 noted Thomas was “inside a vehicle around 6:45 p.m. in the...
CHICAGO - Chicago Public School's free summer lunch program starts on Monday. Anyone under 18 can get free food at one of dozens of locations across the city. The young person does not have to be a CPS student to get free food. The program runs through August 12. All...
Something as simple as drinking tap water is exposing millions of Illinoisans to toxic chemicals that build up in human blood, cause cancer and other diseases and take years to leave the body. Scientists call the chemicals per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS. They are commonly known as forever chemicals...
The season here is summertime when people like to celebrate all life’s great occasions. I can think of nothing more perfect than to go to a high-end steakhouse to celebrate these special occasions in our lives.
On evenings before trash collection, recent Northwestern University graduates Conor Metz and Geena Vetula go on “dumpster diving dates” in hopes of finding furniture for the Chicago apartment they’re moving into next month. With leases ending and Northwestern students moving out, discarded home goods pile up near...
Irais and Josie Rodriguez have taken only one vacation in 12 years. The two weeks they spent in Mexico last Christmas was the longest stretch the married pair has been away from Bridgeport Restaurant since they took it over. Actually, their two-week vacation was the only time off they’ve had in the decade-plus of owning and operating the restaurant at 3500 S. Halsted St.
Five months ago, after Emma Murphy was involved in a suburban car crash, Oak Park police allegedly found stolen merchandise in her vehicle. Those items, including a Moose Knuckle brand headband, allowed Chicago police to crack a burglary ring that may have committed more than 200 break-ins at businesses across the North Side and downtown, including two burglaries in one week at Burberry, 633 North Michigan. During one night of break-ins, the crew dumped a stolen cash register and other goodies outside Gov. JB Pritzker’s mansion in the Gold Coast.
The teenage brother of Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell was murdered Friday in Chicago as a crime wave swept the progressive city across the country. “Yesterday was the worst day of my life,” Caldwell Posted on Twitter Saturday. “I got a call informing me that my teenage brother...
Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell’s younger brother was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Chicago, he said in a social media post. “Devastating news: Yesterday was legitimately the worst day of my existence. I received a call informing me that my teenage baby brother Christian was murdered on the south side of Chicago yesterday morning. After all the things my family has been through never could I have imagined my baby brother’s life would be stolen from him. Please keep my family in your prayers,” Caldwell wrote Saturday, including a picture of himself and his brother wearing a graduation cap and gown.
The Chicago Police Department unexpectedly reversed course on Friday afternoon, announcing that certain officers who haven’t had a day off since at least June 14 will now receive one. Even more unexpectedly, the agency decided to offer the day off on Sunday, the day of the massive Chicago Pride Parade.
CHICAGO - Several aldermen from Chicago's South Side gathered at a shuttered grocery store Thursday to demand changes. "If their lease goes through December, why the heck are you closing it?," asked Aldermen David Moore, 17th Ward. Aldermen stood outside a shuttered store in Auburn Gresham, fed up about food...
The past two years and change have been a long, hard time for Chicago restaurants, and while most pandemic restrictions have been lifted and diners are eating out again, the troubles continue: there’s still a labor shortage, equipment shipments are still delayed, and the cost of gas and ingredients continues to soar. And so many big restaurant openings that were optimistically planned for summer have been postponed till fall. But there are still quite a few to look forward to, including a new concert venue, an Instagram-friendly museum and ice cream parlor, and a local link on a celebrated international chain. Read on to find out more about the summer’s most anticipated openings.
There's nothing I love more than reading about celebrity gossip. What comes along with that is learning about the lives of famous people I will probably never meet. After reading about Betty White's long history in the entertainment industry, I realized she was born in Oak Park, Illinois! As an American actress for over 70 years, Betty is one of the first women to ever work in front of and behind the camera.
Comments / 2