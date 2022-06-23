Busy Bees Class for Kids at PCC

Focuses on building strength and increasing flexibility and range of motion. Great class for beginners or those who haven’t exercised in a while. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. For ages 60+. Limit 20. Meets in Room 204.
What are you doing this summer? Join us at Patterson Park for some fun and excitement. We offer breakfast, lunch, sport activities, enrichments, field trips, and more! For ages 8-12. Begins June 6 and runs until July 29 from 9 am-4:30 pm. General Admission to the facility.
Let the smaller among us get in touch with their wild side at the Wilderness Station! We sing songs, read a story, complete a craft, and conclude with a short walk. We focus on a different nature theme each week. Preregistration is required by calling the Wilderness Station the day before at 615-217-3017.
Power-packed workout that will challenge your whole body! Workout consists of doing 30 reps or 30 second intervals of body-weight exercises or using dumbbell weights to improve balance, strength, agility and endurance. All fitness levels are welcome!
Join us for Beginners Trivia! Easier questions for people interested in starting trivia for the first time. Teams will compete while answering questions ranging from a wide variety of topics. Snacks, drinks, music and fun supplied. It will be PRIZES for the winning team! Call 615-848-2550 for more information.
The Rutherford County Blacksmith Association will be demonstrating their talents every Wednesday in June from 9 am to 12 n at Cannonsburgh Village. Be sure to stop by and check out this talented group. For all ages.
In observance of Independence Day, City Hall and most other City offices will be closed Monday, July 4, 2022. St. Clair Street Senior Center will be closed July 4. Murfreesboro Transit, the City’s public transportation system, will not run on Monday, July 4. Most recreational facilities will be closed...
