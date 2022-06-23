ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, MN

Rockford FFA Member Selected as National Officer Candidate

Kyle Thomas, a 2021 Rockford High School graduate, and most recently the 2021-22 Minnesota FFA State Treasurer, has recently been selected to represent Minnesota Future Farmers of America (FFA) as this year’s National FFA Officer Candidate. Each state can only select one candidate each year, and the selection process is an opportunity that challenges candidates to grow, serve and lead.

Thomas is Rockford FFA’s first National FFA Officer Candidate and he is excited to be vying for one of six positions on the 2022-23 National FFA Officer Team during the selection process this October. He will also be the first ever Rockford FFA member to be recognized on the national stage.

According to the National FFA Organization, “the primary responsibility of a national officer is to serve the organization in local, state, national and international activities in a way that will inform, motivate and inspire FFA members, advisors, state staff, teachers and others to achieve the mission, strategies and core goals of the organization.”

If selected, Thomas will serve as an ambassador for the organization, representing FFA at a variety of formal and informal functions. Since FFA is an intra-curricular organization, it is just one of the three key elements of the total agricultural education model, which includes 1) classroom and laboratory instruction, 2) experiential or work-based learning, and 3) FFA leadership development; so, the selection process and those elected to the year of service also required to have substantial knowledge and experiences in all three of those areas.

So, how does Thomas get there? The selection process is rigorous, consisting of a variety of scored and unscored rounds with the National FFA Officer nominating committee, which is composed of nine student leaders and adult consultants. The process is designed to mirror the typical responsibilities of a national officer while observing characteristics such as teamwork, communication, influence, professionalism, areas of knowledge and much more.

In an effort to create as realistic of a process as possible, the rounds that candidates participate in include a written application, large group interviews, one-on-one interviews, an extemporaneous speech, stakeholder issues conversations, mock media interviews and a workshop facilitation practicum. As a national officer, Thomas would be asked to complete many of these responsibilities across the United States from October 2022 through October 2023, with hundreds of additional media appearances, speeches, workshops and much more.

“The blue corduroy FFA jacket is a symbol of pride and tradition in our organization,” Thomas said, “I would have never imagined how big of an impact the organization would have on my life and the history that I would be able to create for myself, as well as other FFA members that I have interacted with over the years. I am excited about the opportunity to continue wearing my FFA jacket with the chance to make some more history as a part of it.”

Outside of his involvement in FFA, Thomas is attending the University of Minnesota—Twin Cities, where he will be an incoming sophomore in the fall. He is studying Applied Economics with a minor in International Agriculture. He is originally from Corcoran, Minnesota and his parents are Mike and Nicolle Thomas.

Follow Rockford FFA on Instagram (@RockfordFFA) or Facebook (Rockford FFA & Ag Education Program) to stay tuned for updates this summer and into the fall.

Community Policy