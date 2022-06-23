ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersontown, KY

SummerFest Celebrates Jeffersontown's 225th Anniversary!

jeffersontownky.com
 4 days ago

A variety of activities are planned with...

www.jeffersontownky.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

4th of July: List of fireworks, events around the Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Fourth of July is right around for the corner, and for many, this will be the first in-person celebration in over two years. There are many firework displays and events that will be taking place in an around the Louisville area. Here is a running list of events that you can be on the lookout for during your Fourth of July weekend celebrations.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Adopt a pet for just $10 during LMAS 'Let Freedom Wag!' event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From now through July 6, Louisville Metro Animal Services will be offering $10 adoptions on all kittens, puppies, and small dogs during their "Let Freedom Wag!" event. Every LMAS adoption during the event includes a free gift, and all pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

The 7th Annual Jeffersontown Summer Craft Beer Fest, coming July 16

The 7th Annual Jeffersontown Summer Craft Beer Fest returns on Saturday, July 16, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Gaslight Pavilion and 3rd Turn Brewing (10434 Watterson Trail, Jeffersontown, Kentucky). Ticket information:. $45 person in advance; purchase online or at selected Cox’s Smokers Outlets and Spirit Shoppes, Evergreen Liquors...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

'Safe Summer Kick Off' event takes place in 6 Louisville neighborhoods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six festivals were held across Louisville on Saturday in what is believed to be in communities that are "socially disorganized." Louisville's Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhood hosted the "Safe Summer Kickoff" in the Shawnee, Smoketown, Russell, Newburg, Portland and Park Hill neighborhoods. “These festivals can...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jeffersontown, KY
Society
City
Jeffersontown, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
wdrb.com

Owners of Georgetown, Indiana bakery planning to open more restaurants

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Southern Indiana bakery is paving the way for growth — and the result would be icing on the cake for the small town and its future. The Georgetown Bakery opened its doors at its new location less than two weeks ago on Copperfield Drive. Owners Wade Simon and Nik Hiner are farmers who purchased the bakery from its original location just down the road and moved it into a larger location in a shopping plaza.
GEORGETOWN, IN
WKYT 27

Horse Mania sculptures vandalized in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Horse Mania is in Lexington for the first time since 2010. Horse mania is a special art project that fills the streets of downtown, but instead of enjoying the attraction some people are turning to vandalism. The artwork that is meant to inspire people, is being disrespected.
LEXINGTON, KY
foodanddine.com

Seth Kinder is the new executive chef at Barn8

(Edibles & Potables will return next week) Alison Settle, who has served as the restaurant’s executive chef since its inception in 2020, has departed and the new executive chef is Seth Kinder. Owner Steve Wilson provided details in an information release. About Settle, who is stepping away to spend...
GOSHEN, KY
WLKY.com

LOOK: 'World's biggest bounce house' comes to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Guinness Book record-holding bounce house is in Louisville this weekend. The 13,000-square-foot, 32-foot tall bounce house includes climbing towers, basketball hoops, ball pits, oversized couches and more. It's part of the Big Bounce America, which is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summerfest
wdrb.com

Film crew uses WDRB studio, control room for upcoming movie

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While WDRB's studio and control room produces over 57 hours of newscasts during a typical week, it turned into a film set for a short period this weekend. On Saturday, the cast and film crew of a new television movie called "Just for Show" worked in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch This Weekend In Louisville (6/24)

An all-local lineup of some great Louisville talent: The driving garage rock of Twin Sister Radio, the vibrant dream pop of Genevva and the brilliant psych-folk of Lacey Guthrie. Fifteentwelve Creative Compound. $12 | 8 p.m. Four like-minded acts make up this show that features bands that swirl together several...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Exotic car show returns to Norton Commons for second year

PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Exotic car show is returning to Norton Commons in Prospect is returned for the second year in a row Saturday. Attendees got the chance to see Exotics, German, American Muscles, Vintage and Classic cars. This year, the Porsche 911 is the marque brand and showcased each generation sine the 1960s, according to the release.
PROSPECT, KY
WLKY.com

Norton Commons car show returns with more cars than ever

PROSPECT, Ky. — Hundreds of cars are rolling into Norton Commons on Saturday for the second annual Cars in the Commons car show. The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Village Town Square. At 3 p.m., the show will conclude with the Porsche Parade...
PROSPECT, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in St. Matthews (KY)

One of Kentucky’s big shopping areas can be found in this suburban city, where Shelbyville Road intersects with I-264 on the east side of Louisville. Mall St. Matthews and Oxmoor Center are the two malls here, but St. Matthews has a lot more going for it. Beargrass Creek flows...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

GE & JCPS are making sure kids in need have a place to rest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Employees of GE Appliances are giving back to kids in the community. They're building 75 beds for JCPS students at GE's Monogram Hall in Appliance Park. Some parents even brought their kids to volunteer. These young volunteers painted pictures and messages on the bed slats. Build...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Volunteers help low-income, elderly residents with free home repairs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An organization dedicated to helping low-income elderly and disabled homeowners gathered teams of volunteers Saturday to help with free home repairs. The New Directions Repair Affair went to multiple homes in Louisville and southern Indiana for various projects including landscaping, painting, power washing, deck repair and flooring replacement. Crews even helped with the construction of a wheelchair ramp.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy