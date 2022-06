An approaching cold front will usher in our next round of rain, arriving later this evening. GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a sunny and dry weekend, most could use a few showers. The good news is we’ll see some showers later this evening as a cold front moves in from the northwest. The front will slow down and eventually stall south of the East, limiting the potential for severe weather and keeping showers in the forecast through Wednesday. Rainfall today will be focused over the evening hours, reaching about half an inch for most. Lingering rain Tuesday and Wednesday will be sparse, possibly dropping another quarter inch each afternoon.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO