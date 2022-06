MURRAY — The Memphis Grizzlies will bring their Youth Basketball Camp to Murray State University from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 9. The event will be at the CFSB Center and is open to players ages 7-16. The cost per camper is $100 and children must register at the camp sign up page MemGrizzYouth.com/camps.

MURRAY, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO