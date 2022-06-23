ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

REACH Suicide Prevention Training

unl.edu
 4 days ago

Suicide prevention is a shared campus responsibility. Join the REACH movement by attending...

events.unl.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
unl.edu

system offers update to strategic plan

The University of Nebraska system will work to set “a new model for student access and success” and invest in people, workforce development and research strengths under an updated strategic plan released June 23. The plan — an update of the document the NU system created in 2020...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Pupil Transportation Level 1: Training Session

The Level I 11 hour course is designed for drivers who will be driving a small bus with 15 or less passengers (category B) or a school bus with 16 or more passenger (category C). Registrations must be done through the database in order to take the course. Course details can be found above. In addition, individuals must complete a Behind the Wheel/Pre-Drive to be qualified to drive. A driver is required to take the Level II within five years of their Level I.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Parking prepares to roll out new virtual permit system

Beginning July 1, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Parking and Transit Services is implementing a new virtual parking permit system. Instead of stickers in car windows, university parking permits will be virtual and use License Plate Recognition as permit identification. The only window stickers that will be required are for events for city campus R01 and R02 permit holders; faculty/staff/commuter student surface lot permit holders may request a sticker for event parking. Garage parking permits will require hang tags with the radio frequency identification that opens the garage gate arms, so no additional sticker is required.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Free Composting Demonstration - Lincoln, Neb.

Pioneers Park Nature Center’s backyard composting demonstration area. Directions: (Look for Extension’s banner) Backyard composting of landscape waste, including tree leaves and grass clippings, along with kitchen scraps such as coffee grounds and eggshells can significantly reduce home waste. Master Gardeners will teach how to achieve a proper...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Health
State
Nebraska State
unl.edu

Davina and the Vagabonds close out Jazz in June

Davina and the Vagabonds will perform June 28 in the finale of the 2022 Jazz in June concert series. This group’s New Orleans sound features elements of blues, jazz, R&B, soul and gospel. The group has created a stir on the national music scene with its high-energy live shows, skillful musicianship, professionalism and Davina Sowers’ commanding stage presence. With influences ranging from Fats Domino and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band to Aretha Franklin and Tom Waits, the band is winning over audiences one show at a time. The rollicking quintet is held together by Sowers’ keyboard playing, with acoustic bass, drums, and a spicy trumpet and trombone horn section.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy