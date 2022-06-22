ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix Suns season ticket holders drive 100 miles for JUGLIFE Foundation softball game

By Marlee Zanna Thompson, Arizona Republic
Suns fans filled the bottom deck of Chase Field on Wednesday night for the 6th annual JUGLIFE Foundation Water for Charity for Life Softball Game, hoping they would catch a glimpse of some of their favorite players.

For the Randall family, watching the Suns players perform is nothing new.

The Randalls have been season ticket holders since 1990 and are amazed at the constant spirit and support they bring to the community.

Although this season did not result in the outcome everyone was hoping for, the Randalls always showed their support by driving 100 miles to and from Salome just to experience the magic the Suns team bring to games.

“I always follow them,” Heath Randall said. “Any chance I get I come to a game.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UyKq6_0gJLDX2v00

The Suns players were rocking their personalized baseball jerseys, but the Randall family showed up clothed from head to toe in all their Suns memorabilia.

This past season they missed no more than three games, so when they saw that Suns center JaVale McGee was planning to bring his teammates to the JUGLIFE softball game they did not hesitate to buy tickets and hop in the car to drive two hours.

McGee has only been with the Suns for one year but the Randalls believes him hosting the softball game in Arizona is a sign he will be back next season playing for Phoenix.

“I am just honored to be in this position,” McGee said.  “I am honored that the fans rock with me as much as I rock with them.”

