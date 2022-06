Every win is critical for the Ankeny baseball team as the eighth-ranked Hawks battle No. 6 Urbandale for the top seed in Class 4A Substate 7. That’s why Ankeny’s 9-8 loss to North Scott in the Brent Prange Classic on Saturday could be damaging for the Hawks, who jumped out to an early 7-0 lead only to see it slip away.

ANKENY, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO