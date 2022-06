TAMPA -- Erik Johnson said he knew the potential plan for the Stanley Cup handoff from Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog for a while. "'Gabe' was telling me the last couple of years, 'When we win it, you're getting it first,'" the Avalanche defenseman said. "If that doesn't give you motivation to get it done, I don't know what does. Just a super, humbling gratifying feeling. I mean, it's amazing."

