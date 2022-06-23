ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

MPD encourages fireworks safety

By Special to the Ledger
Murray Ledger & Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRAY – With the Fourth of July approaching, the Murray Police Department said it would like to remind everyone to have a fun, but safe, holiday. “During the 4th of July, it is common to see many citizens hold their own private fireworks displays,” MPD said in a news release....

