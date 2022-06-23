CHOSEN FEW: Bartlesville's David Castillo earns spot on USA Basketball U17 men's team

For the second-straight summer, David Castillo will wear Red, White and Blue in international competition.

On Tuesday, the Bartlesville High School junior-to-be was named to the final 12-man roster for the USA Basketball U17 men's team.

The squad will take off in a few days for Spain to participate in the FIBA World Cup tournament.

The United States is unbeaten (37-0) in U17 World Cup play.

A year ago, Castillo qualified for the USA Basketball U16 men's team, which went on to win the FIBA Americas Cup tournament held in Mexico.

Castillo has started every varsity game since his freshman season the Bartlesville High Bruin basketball team. He has scored more than 1,000 career points while averaging around 25 points per game.

About Wednesday's announcement, Castillo's father Nate expressed appreciation to the Bartlesville community for helping David pursue his basketball dreams.

Nate Castillo also said it is an honor for David to represented the United States in athletic competition.

The complete story of David Castillo's selection for the national team, a breakdown of the team and Nate Castillo's comments will be available in the follow-up report in Friday's E-E sports pages.