ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

CHOSEN FEW: Bartlesville's David Castillo earns spot on USA Basketball U17 men's team

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hosjl_0gJLApqW00

For the second-straight summer, David Castillo will wear Red, White and Blue in international competition.

On Tuesday, the Bartlesville High School junior-to-be was named to the final 12-man roster for the USA Basketball U17 men's team.

The squad will take off in a few days for Spain to participate in the FIBA World Cup tournament.

The United States is unbeaten (37-0) in U17 World Cup play.

A year ago, Castillo qualified for the USA Basketball U16 men's team, which went on to win the FIBA Americas Cup tournament held in Mexico.

Castillo has started every varsity game since his freshman season the Bartlesville High Bruin basketball team. He has scored more than 1,000 career points while averaging around 25 points per game.

About Wednesday's announcement, Castillo's father Nate expressed appreciation to the Bartlesville community for helping David pursue his basketball dreams.

Nate Castillo also said it is an honor for David to represented the United States in athletic competition.

The complete story of David Castillo's selection for the national team, a breakdown of the team and Nate Castillo's comments will be available in the follow-up report in Friday's E-E sports pages.

Comments / 0

Related
kolomkobir.com

Perryman Ranch gave rise to Tulsa | Tulsa World Magazine

Sprawling across more than 250,000 acres of Indian Territory, the Perryman Ranch opened its own post office in 1879, and a mail carrier began making weekly trips on horseback from Muskogee. The first batch of letters was delivered to a makeshift lean-to on the ranch, according to some historical sources,...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa business expands for fifth time since start of pandemic

TULSA, Okla. — A North Tulsa man who started a personal training business at the beginning of the pandemic is getting ready to move locations and expand for the fifth time. Joseph Dufresne took a leap of faith right before the pandemic. He quit his day job and pursued his personal training certification. He launched his business, MYSIDE FITNESS, via zoom and trained clients with items they could find around the house.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
City
Bartlesville, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Bartlesville, OK
Sports
Bartlesville, OK
Basketball
Distractify

Yes, A&E’s ‘The First 48’ Is Always in Tulsa, and That’s Why the Show’s Lasted This Long

A&E's The First 48 is one of the earliest and most well-known true crime series, having aired for 22 seasons over almost two decades. Having premiered on June 3, 2004, the show recently celebrated its 18th anniversary. Nowadays, it's closely associated with Tulsa, Oklahoma, as the Tulsa Police Department homicide unit has become the unquestioned center of the program.
TULSA, OK
107.3 PopCrush

You Could Have a Bull Shark Encounter in Oklahoma This Summer!

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water...You could come face to face with a bull shark in Oklahoma this summer! That's right one of the most aggressive, dangerous, and ill-tempered fish to be found in the water. Now if you're thinking you're safe because we aren't anywhere near the ocean, bull sharks are also found in freshwater bodies and rivers as well. So where exactly can they be found in the Sooner State?
JENKS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

‘Saint Francis Strong’ shirt sale ends

TULSA, Okla. — The sale of the ‘Saint Francis Strong’ shirt ends on Sunday, June 26, according to Tulsa Crime Stoppers. The shirt is part of a fundraiser between Mythic Press and Tulsa Crime Stoppers. “Crime Stoppers wanted to do its part to support the victims’ families...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#National Team#Mexico#Red White And Blue#The Fiba Americas Cup
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, Broken Arrow residents react to Roe v. Wade ruling

TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 went to the Broken Arrow Rose District and spoke with people who say they favor the Supreme Courts decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. James Wallace, supporter of Roe v. Wade: “I believe in family values, I’m pretty conservative. So I feel like it was a pretty good decision but still should end up in the states for them to select how they want to go forward with it.”
TULSA, OK
a-z-animals.com

4 Best Dog Parks in Tulsa

Tulsa is a city beloved for its southern hospitality and is filled with various things for you to do. With so many things to do in the city, you may wonder what there is to enjoy for you and your pup. This article will cover 4 of the best dog parks in Tulsa, so you and your furry friend can have an enjoyable time when in the city.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Riders for Ryder: Bikers turn out for ill boy

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Hundreds of bikers turned out to support and raise money for a 2 year old boy from Pryor who’s recovering from a rare parasitic infection. Ryder Barnes became ill on Thanksgiving of 2021, within days he lost his vision, muscle movement and the ability to eat or drink on his own.
PRYOR, OK
KTUL

RoeFest taking place in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — RoeFest will take place on July 9 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Dream Keepers Park. Here's a list of what can be expected at the festival:. Local artists selling their work to raise money for Roe Fund. Full line up of live music...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Locations Of 25 Flock Cameras In Tulsa Revealed

We now know where 25 new license-plate reading cameras will be located in Tulsa. The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) held months of public meetings to get input. In total, 25 cameras will go up in parts of North, South, and East Tulsa. The cameras are being tested so they're free...
TULSA, OK
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

678
Followers
1K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy