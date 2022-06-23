ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loved ones hold vigil for 64-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run collision

By CBSLA Staff
Friends and family came to the Stater Brothers parking lot in Costa Mesa to mourn the death of a 64-year-old woman and to plead for the public's help in finding her killer.

"How cold-hearted do you have to be to leave another human being laying in the road like a dog?" said Patricia Batchelor, the victim's niece.

Last Tuesady, Batchelor's aunt, Linda Lefler, had just left work and was on her way to a bus stop when she was struck by a passing SUV. The driver of the vehicle drove away and left Lefler laying on the street. She later died at the scene.

While the Costa Mesa Police Department, have no suspect information available at this time, they released a description of the suspect's vehicle; a light-colored Toyota SUV.

"Somebody's got to know that car," Batchelor said. "There is significant damage to the front and the windshield — you can't hide that."

The vigil started at 8:30 p.m. and ended at the exact time Lefler died. Right when the clock struck 9:03 loved ones released white balloons adorned with messages for her into the sky.

Many mourning Lefler's death said the 64-year-old loved crossword puzzles, her cats and most importantly her 36-year-old son, who has special needs, Christopher.

"Work and her son was the only thing that mattered," Batchelor said.

Batchelor offered $5,000 of her own money to anyone that has information leading to an arrest.

"You watch the news every day," she said. "People are greedy, they will turn in their mama for money and I'm hoping that inspires somebody to tell the truth."

