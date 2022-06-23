Mary E. Coleman MILLINGTON — Mary E. Coleman, of Millington, MD died on June 17, 2022 at home.

Mrs. Coleman was born on December 4, 1933 in Flatwoods, W. VA, daughter of the late Okey L. and Evelyn May Bragg Perkins. The family moved to Sudlersville, MD when she was ten. Following her 1952 graduation from Sudlersville High School, she married and moved to Millington where she raised her family. In 1974 her husband died suddenly, and she took the position as the secretary for Bill and Frances Lewis at their insurance agency where she remained for 22 years retiring in 1996. In 1985 she remarried and moved to Kenton, DE. She is a past member of the Ladies of the Camden/Wyoming Moose. She enjoyed birthday parties and holiday meals with family and friends. She loved to cook and bake especially chocolate chip squares.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her 1st husband of 21 years Raymond E. Conner and infant daughter Nancy both who died in 1974, her 2nd husband of 28 years Romie Coleman, III and 3 brothers Okey, Buddy and Paul Perkins.

She is survived by her sons, Chris Conner (Debbie) of Galena, MD, Jeff Conner (Vickie) of Lynch, MD, Dale Conner (Kim) of Kennedyville, MD and Ray Conner, Jr. of Millington, MD, two daughters, Darlene Conner of Millington, MD and Mary Ann White (Kevin) of Millington, MD. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Donna Perkins; grandchildren, Mike Conner, Jason Conner, Gunther Conner, Tabitha McGinnis, Courtney Wolf, Cody Conner, Skyler Bottomley, Summer Bottomley, Star Bottomley, Sailor Bottomley, Gabby Hernandez, River White and Tabytha White; 12 great grandchildren and lifelong friend, Lucinda O'Neil.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 21 at 11am in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, where family and friends are invited to call on Monday evening from 6 to 8 pm. Interment in Crumpton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Compass Regional Hospice or Millington Vol. Fire Company.