There’s the age-old saying, “never mix business and pleasure,” but model and chef Sanne Vloet took the advice with more than a few grains of salt when renovating her new Los Angeles loft. “I needed somewhere to create content and rest when I’m not traveling,” she says. “The balance is important.” It was only after moving from New York to the West Coast in 2019 to start tea company Nekohama Matcha with her partner, Max, she jokes, that she finally found her dream SoHo artist’s loft—on the beach in Marina del Rey. Inspired by her fashion weeks in Europe, Vloet set out to make her new home as effortless and calming as she could, but not without some help.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO