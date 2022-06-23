State champion Highland cheerleaders moving onto college cheerleading teams

The Highland cheerleading squad reached the pinnacle of success this winter when they won the IHSA state cheerleading co-ed division championship.

“I had six seniors and their strength and their stunting were phenomenal and they were strong-centered. They had strong tumbling and they have been in the program for many years and they understand the culture,” Highland High School cheerleading coach Angie Fears said. “They put forth a ton of effort this year and contributed to the other strong kids we had on the team. It was just a great overall combination that helped us bring home that title.”

Now, the recently graduated seniors of the 2021-22 Bulldogs cheer squad are reaping the benefits of their hard work and success.

Rhea Fowler, Kardy Shaw, Allison Reiling and Morgan Flesch all are headed to college this fall and cheerleading for their respective school squads as well.

Fellow seniors Mya Iberg and Brittani Wellen also cheered for the squad, had big contributions and will go on to attend college next year as well.

“Mya Iberg and Brittani Wellen played an extremely big part (in the team’s success),” Fears said.

Iberg and Wellen will not be cheering competitively next year.

All six seniors have also worked with Legacy Gym Cheer team coach Josh O’Toole in Highland since middle school and he is thrilled to see them advance to the next level in cheerleading.

“These athletes are all Highland High School graduating seniors and they just came off a great season making Highland history in winning the state championship as a co-ed team for the first time in Highland history,” O’Toole said. “I’m so impressed and overwhelmed with joy for them.”

Fowler is attending the University of Missouri this fall and will be competing and cheering on the all-women’s team at Mizzou. Prior to winning a spot with the Mizzou squad, Fowler had to battle back from a badly injured knee in her junior season that required surgery for her to get back to cheerleading as a senior.

“She proved she was a tremendous athlete to overcome that and go on to compete at such a prestigious college like Mizzou,” O’Toole said. “For her to be able to come off that crazy whirlwind season and go right into that (college tryout) was amazing.”

The Highland cheerleading squad reached the pinnacle of success this winter when they won the IHSA state cheerleading co-ed division championship. Several members are now taking their talents to the collegiate level. Team members and coaches for the 2021-22 team consisted of, first row, from left, Mya Iberg, Allison Reiling, Brittani Wellen, Rhea Fowler, Kady Shaw and Morgan Flesch; second row, Carolynn Parsons, Morgan Friesner, Kyleigh Buchen, Avery Miles and Riley Mansholt; third row, Lexie Fears, Kara Shaw, Ava Allen, Chloe McTeer, Ava Lercher and Sophia Thomas; fourth row, coach Tess Chlibec, Collin Heldenbrand, Meagan Wieseman, Avery Starwalt, Rylee Thole, Emma Ethridge, Cole Parsons and coach Angie Fears. Provided

More HHS cheerleaders heading to college programs

Shaw, meanwhile, will attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and compete with their competition squad in the 2022-23 school year.

Reiling is headed to Southeast Missouri State University this fall and will compete on its competition squad. Flesch will take her skills to Missouri State University next year and is set to work on their competition squad as well.

“Anytime we can pass on any of our seniors onto college cheer teams and watch them cheer in college at the NCAA Nationals or the UCA Nationals is phenomenal,” Fears said. “It’s a representation of our town (Highland).”

Highland program elite

Over the past 10 years, Highland has developed a strong reputation as being one of the top prep cheerleading programs in Illinois thanks to multiple top-five finishes in the IHSA state competition.

“Cheerleading in Highland has become legendary,” O’Toole said. “You go all around the state of Illinois all the way to Chicago and people know the Highland Bulldogs. Highland has made a name for itself in the sport.”

Fears credited the Highland community for helping the cheer team be so successful year after year.

“They train at Legacy Gym and our high school supports us and we train many, many hours. And with the support of their family and friends and the time commitment ... it all plays a big part in it,” Fears said.