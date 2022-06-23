ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, IL

State champion Highland cheerleaders moving onto college cheerleading teams

By Jonathan Duncan
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

The Highland cheerleading squad reached the pinnacle of success this winter when they won the IHSA state cheerleading co-ed division championship.

“I had six seniors and their strength and their stunting were phenomenal and they were strong-centered. They had strong tumbling and they have been in the program for many years and they understand the culture,” Highland High School cheerleading coach Angie Fears said. “They put forth a ton of effort this year and contributed to the other strong kids we had on the team. It was just a great overall combination that helped us bring home that title.”

Now, the recently graduated seniors of the 2021-22 Bulldogs cheer squad are reaping the benefits of their hard work and success.

Rhea Fowler, Kardy Shaw, Allison Reiling and Morgan Flesch all are headed to college this fall and cheerleading for their respective school squads as well.

Fellow seniors Mya Iberg and Brittani Wellen also cheered for the squad, had big contributions and will go on to attend college next year as well.

“Mya Iberg and Brittani Wellen played an extremely big part (in the team’s success),” Fears said.

Iberg and Wellen will not be cheering competitively next year.

All six seniors have also worked with Legacy Gym Cheer team coach Josh O’Toole in Highland since middle school and he is thrilled to see them advance to the next level in cheerleading.

“These athletes are all Highland High School graduating seniors and they just came off a great season making Highland history in winning the state championship as a co-ed team for the first time in Highland history,” O’Toole said. “I’m so impressed and overwhelmed with joy for them.”

Fowler is attending the University of Missouri this fall and will be competing and cheering on the all-women’s team at Mizzou. Prior to winning a spot with the Mizzou squad, Fowler had to battle back from a badly injured knee in her junior season that required surgery for her to get back to cheerleading as a senior.

“She proved she was a tremendous athlete to overcome that and go on to compete at such a prestigious college like Mizzou,” O’Toole said. “For her to be able to come off that crazy whirlwind season and go right into that (college tryout) was amazing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WWica_0gJL5U4b00
The Highland cheerleading squad reached the pinnacle of success this winter when they won the IHSA state cheerleading co-ed division championship. Several members are now taking their talents to the collegiate level. Team members and coaches for the 2021-22 team consisted of, first row, from left, Mya Iberg, Allison Reiling, Brittani Wellen, Rhea Fowler, Kady Shaw and Morgan Flesch; second row, Carolynn Parsons, Morgan Friesner, Kyleigh Buchen, Avery Miles and Riley Mansholt; third row, Lexie Fears, Kara Shaw, Ava Allen, Chloe McTeer, Ava Lercher and Sophia Thomas; fourth row, coach Tess Chlibec, Collin Heldenbrand, Meagan Wieseman, Avery Starwalt, Rylee Thole, Emma Ethridge, Cole Parsons and coach Angie Fears. Provided

More HHS cheerleaders heading to college programs

Shaw, meanwhile, will attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and compete with their competition squad in the 2022-23 school year.

Reiling is headed to Southeast Missouri State University this fall and will compete on its competition squad. Flesch will take her skills to Missouri State University next year and is set to work on their competition squad as well.

“Anytime we can pass on any of our seniors onto college cheer teams and watch them cheer in college at the NCAA Nationals or the UCA Nationals is phenomenal,” Fears said. “It’s a representation of our town (Highland).”

Highland program elite

Over the past 10 years, Highland has developed a strong reputation as being one of the top prep cheerleading programs in Illinois thanks to multiple top-five finishes in the IHSA state competition.

“Cheerleading in Highland has become legendary,” O’Toole said. “You go all around the state of Illinois all the way to Chicago and people know the Highland Bulldogs. Highland has made a name for itself in the sport.”

Fears credited the Highland community for helping the cheer team be so successful year after year.

“They train at Legacy Gym and our high school supports us and we train many, many hours. And with the support of their family and friends and the time commitment ... it all plays a big part in it,” Fears said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockmnation.com

Cahokia DB Nicholas DeLoach commits to Mizzou

Just a week after taking his official visit, Cahokia Athlete Nicholas DeLoach Jr committed to play his college football at Missouri. DeLoach is a track and field star athlete who played mostly on the offensive side of the ball for his high school. Cahokia came down to Mizzou for a 7-on-7 play and the Mizzou staff was impressed enough with DeLoach to have him down for an official visit. On the visit, DeLoach was offered a scholarship.
CAHOKIA, IL
FOX2Now

Where people in St. Louis are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from St. Louis between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Highland, IL
Education
State
Illinois State
City
Highland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Highland, IL
Sports
The Telegraph

Street fair set in Jerseyville Tuesday

JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Business Association will host a street fair as a part of their monthly Open Late event in Jerseyville from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 at the corner of Washington and Arch Street. Participating businesses include A&K Laser Designs, Adorn Arts By Natalie, Ajk Designs, Alive to Thrive, Allen Greenhouse, A.Toppy Designs, Clay Creek Jewelry, Designs by Deseray, Epoxy Farms, Fox & Thistle, Jessica's $5 Sparkling Fashion, Koen Counseling and Wellness Center, More than just a bag-31 bags, My Essential Bliss, Scentsy, Triple H Frangrances and Truth Tree Treasures.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

Tim’s Travels: Tower Tee

ST. LOUIS – They say old dogs can’t be taught new tricks. Does that mean there’s no hope for Tim Ezell’s golf game? He was at the newly renovated Tower Tee Friday morning with Mike Shamia and they spoke about the renovated areas’ activities and expectations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Small earthquake rattles southwest Illinois

ELLIS GROVE, Ill. – There was a small earthquake southeast of St. Louis Friday night. The USGS reports a 2.2 magnitude quake occurred about four miles east of Ellis Grove, Illinois at around 7:50 pm. The depth was around 6.5 miles. The earthquake happened in the Illinois Basin of...
ELLIS GROVE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheerleaders#Cheerleading#Missouri State University#State#Highland High School#Legacy Gym Cheer
advantagenews.com

Forest Park turns 150, originally dedicated by former Mayor of Alton

Th, 1876 by Scottish-born St. Louis Mayor Joseph Brown (1823-1899). Brown previously served as the Mayor of Alton from 1856 to 1857 and is buried at the Alton City Cemetery. One accomplishment of Brown’s as Mayor of Alton was successfully connecting Alton to Chicago via railroad service. By the...
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX2Now

St. Louis man killed in motorcycle crash on I-70 in Boone County

A St. Louis man was killed in a motorcycle accident on I-70 westbound in Boone County, Missouri at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a pickup truck was traveling westbound on I-70 and slowed down for traffic ahead. The motorcycle hit the back of the truck, went off the left side of the road and overturned, ejecting the driver.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

UPDATE: Pet gator caught in south STL

ST. LOUIS – A pet alligator is on the lam Sunday as its owners are asking neighbors to be on the lookout for their beloved reptile. Owner Amanda Mariee said the baby alligator, Zurich, escaped his outdoor enclosure in the 4200 block of Wyoming Street during Saturday evening’s storms.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
1K+
Followers
199
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy