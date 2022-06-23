Trumpet the bloodhound wins best in show at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

CUSICK, Wash. – The Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office (POCSO) is searching for a missing vulnerable adult and asks for the community for help. On Thursday, June 23, it’s believed 72-year-old Donald A. Waller left his home in Cusick near mile marker 406 on SR-20 at around 5:30 p.m. on Olive Drab (OD Green) Polaris Sportsman ATV.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Police say John Reigh Hoff killed a young girl more than 60 years ago, and now Hoff's daughter is working with that girl's family to make sure she is never forgotten. The disappearance and death of Candy Rogers was the oldest cold case in the state...
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane police are responding to an incident in north Spokane. Several streets in a large area are blocked off, from Empire and Morton, to Dalton and Cincinnati, and along Standard from Dalton to Liberty. Officers on scene at N. Standard and E. Liberty stated there were...
SPOKANE, Wa. — A Hoopfest they won’t forget. People are saying that after watching their longtime friend nearly die on the court. A player in the senior division went into sudden cardiac arrest after playing on Saturday. That man has a 2nd shot at life, thanks to strangers who were in the right place at the right time.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, which sparked outrage amongst many Americans, including hundreds in Spokane. A “Bans Off Our Bodies” protest was held in front of the Foley Federal Courthouse, with several speakers expressing their frustrations over the abortion ban.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department rescued a man on the Spokane River. Crews reported to a water rescue mission on East Upriver Drive near Arbor Crest Wine Cellars. A man was kayaking and lost his paddle. After losing his paddle, he managed to scramble up on...
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - While day two of Hoopfest is underway in downtown Spokane, next door in Idaho, the 2022 Ironman 70.3 is highlighting the feats of a different set of athletes!. In a Half Ironman, a total of 70.3 miles is covered between a swimming course, a biking course,...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Lily Kryzhanivskyy, the nine-year-old girl who was attacked by a cougar at a campground near Fruitland on May 28, is back in the woods for recovery in a form of therapy and education. Since the attack, Lily had been steadily recovering at the hospital and a...
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — There are so many winners in the Inland Northwest this weekend, both on and off the court. With teams still competing in Hoopfest in Spokane, the winners of IRONMAN 70.3 were recently announced. IRONMAN returned to Coeur d’Alene on Sunday, as thousands of people...
SPOKANE, Wash. – In a press briefing from Police Chief Meidl and Mayor Nadine Woodward, more details were shared about the incident this afternoon involving multiple drive-by shootings and the serious injury of one police officer. According to Meidl, an officer responding to reports of a drive-by incident in...
(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley is kicking off the month of July – the nation’s official Parks and Recreation Month – with Game On!, which has been described by city officials as a favorite community activity. The event next Friday is free to residents and...
SPOKANE, Wash. – Cpl. Nick Brigs with Spokane Police Department (SPD) has provided more information on the incident in northeast Spokane this afternoon. Multiple scenes are being investigated as part of the incident. In a briefing, Briggs stated around 1:40 p.m., a call came into dispatch about a drive-by...
Two Washington lawmakers expressed outrage Sunday and Monday over findings that a flawed computer system has harmed scores of veterans since the Department of Veterans Affairs began piloting it in the Inland Northwest in October 2020. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., issued scathing statements after...
SPOKANE, Wash. – Advocates rallied Friday evening, angry and disappointed that the highest court in the nation stripped abortion rights at the federal level. It’s now up to the states to decide and about half will restrict access. Protesters Friday were afraid of what would happen next. “My...
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County dentist Sandy Montano has been suspended by the Dental Quality Assurance Commission for violating multiple sanitation and infection control requirements. According to a press release from the Washingon State Department of Health, an investigator attempted to conduct an infection control inspection at Montano's...
Hoopfest weekend has been a Spokane tradition for more than 30 years, and there are still plenty of people that are still playing that competed in 1990. One of those players is a Spokane basketball legend, who is still taking the young generations to school on the court. Hooptown USA...
