Montgomery Co. drop-in center aims to provide young people help, a hang out space

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that Melissa Decker will lead West Virginia’s new office located in the Hall of States in Washington, D.C. Decker will work to identify areas where the State of West Virginia can compete for more federal grant funding. She will also serve as Gov. Justice’s liaison with West Virginia’s Congressional Delegation and will serve as the primary point of contact between federal officials and the State of West Virginia. “I am extremely excited to have Melissa join our team,” Gov. Justice said. “When you talk to her, you can tell right away that she...

