PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday. This morning we’ve seen some light to moderate rain showers make their way through the eastern half of the county. This is thanks to a low pressure system that continues to sit to the east over parts of New Brunswick. Once this low pressure makes its way east, we’ll see clearing skies through the morning and continuing into the afternoon. This will lead to a nice end of the day, as high pressure will continue to build in for the weekend.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO