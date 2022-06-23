Owner of Louisiana nursing homes indicted on 15 felony charges after residents died at temporary hurricane shelter last year

After being found 37 years ago, this homemaker has finally identified the remains of this victim. In modern times, we've seen our fair share of crimes involving muscle cars, usually involving theft and general mischief. For car enthusiasts, these thefts can be devastating emotionally and financially. Still, we can often forget that car grand theft auto isn't just about stealing an unmanned vehicle with a signal jammer. In many cases, the stolen cars don't have newer accessories like keyless entry and thus are taken by force. This was the case for one unfortunate man killed over his Chevrolet Camaro in 1985. Some 37 years later, a curious homemaker with a taste for investigative work has only recently identified the body. So who was this man whose vehicle was worth his life, and how did his identification come about?

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO