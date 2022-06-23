ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owner of Louisiana nursing homes indicted on 15 felony charges after residents died at temporary hurricane shelter last year

By Amanda Musa, Paul Murphy, Amir Vera
 4 days ago
Bob Glynn Dean was the owner of seven nursing homes across Louisiana that evacuated to a warehouse in Independence prior to Hurricane Ida last...

Cheryl McLaughlin
3d ago

Well, if Bob is so mentally incapacitated than he has no business being at the helm of 8 facilities. The board that appointed him needs to be investigated too.

La'Pink Survivor
2d ago

Don't go blaming it on his mental health! He owns SEVEN facilities so I'm positive his mental health is fine; his GREED & lack of compassion are the issues at hand! There's a nice place in H E double L, hockey stick, 🏒 awaiting 👌 his arrival 😄!

Sherrie Cherks
2d ago

It’s sad how many people and attorneys yell mental illness to try and get the person responsible out of a jail sentence. And people who are really mentally I’ll get no help. Just an excuse for this guy

