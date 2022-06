Pravin Varaiya, an EECS professor emeritus, died June 10 at the age of 81, according to a statement released by UC Berkeley’s engineering department. Varaiya’s legacy includes his pioneering research in self-driving vehicles, the automated highway system and the transportation system, according to the statement. He began teaching at UC Berkeley after receiving his doctorate in electrical engineering in 1966. During his tenure on campus, he was a professor of both engineering and economics.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO