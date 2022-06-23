ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

CASS aims to help seniors get off the streets through Project Haven

By Luzdelia Caballero
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25VFoX_0gJL0NJn00

As housing costs climb, so is the number of seniors desperately in need of housing after being priced out. It’s an issue that's driving many older Arizonans to seek help inside shelters, like Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS).

CASS CEO Lisa Glow says the rising cost of living has triggered a "silver tsunami" of homelessness across the United States.

“I don’t think anyone plans to be homeless,” Glow told ABC15, yet she says the number of people who are homeless keeps climbing.

“There are 5,000 people on the streets,” she said, adding that went up 35% in the last two years.

“Then there’s another 4,000 who can get in shelter, including the shelter in CASS,” said Glow.

Though she says the latter is an undercount.

Just outside of CASS, she says hundreds are waiting for housing.

“About 900 people. It’s the largest encampment we’ve ever seen in Phoenix. It’s really sad,” she added.

More and more of them are seniors.

“Their rents are going up. They’re getting evicted. Their incomes are just too small on fixed incomes,” said Glow.

It’s a reality across the nation — the “silver tsunami” of homelessness.

“The percentage of seniors over age 55 across the nation who are experiencing homelessness… 30%,” said Glow.

That number goes up to 35% at CASS. Glow says it’s mostly because seniors are being priced out.

“And they’re becoming homeless in droves,” Glow told ABC15.

Here’s where Project Haven comes in.

“This is the first emergency shelter exclusively for seniors that we know of across the nation,” said Glow, when describing the new housing project.

ABC15 took a look around. Some windows were boarded up and rooms still getting ready to be renovated.

Project Haven will aim to provide folks 55 and older, who are homeless, with their own space. Each room will have all the essentials like a bed to sleep in, a microwave, and a refrigerator.

“They’ll have a bathroom of their own, a television, a coffee pot. Meals will be provided here. Health care… behavioral health support,” said Glow.

This old inn (previously the Phoenix Inn) turned haven is owned by CASS.

It will temporarily house 170 seniors and, in turn, free up space at their main shelter. Though Glow says there’s still more work to be done.

“The future is daunting if we don’t build more housing, more interim shelters,” she added.

Glow says this major acquisition and renovation couldn't have been possible without governing agencies working together to make this happen.

CASS hopes to have 50 rooms available by the end of the year.

In part three of our Priced Out series, you’ll hear from a man who was homeless and has since started a non-profit to help get people off the streets.

Read part one of the Priced Out series here: Woman goes extra mile to survive after being priced out of Phoenix-area housing

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Arizona is the #3 state with the most historic sites at risk of flooding

PHOENIX (Stacker) - Rising sea levels. Runoff from rapidly melting snow and ice. Rivers and streams overflowing their banks. As climate change continues to wreak havoc on the environmental norms humans widely take for granted, the frequency and severity of extreme weather has increased on a global scale. Floods, the most common and fatal natural disasters in the U.S., continue to get more destructive. Catastrophic flooding events once thought to occur every 100 years could become annual happenings. And the nation’s floodplains are projected to grow by roughly 45% by the end of the century.
ARIZONA STATE
azbex.com

100-Bed Behavioral Hospital Proposed in Mesa

Acadia Healthcare wants to build a 100-bed behavioral healthcare hospital on 12.03 vacant acres at the NWC of Ellsworth Road and Peterson Avenue in Mesa. The proposal was presented before the Mesa Design Review Board in a June 14th work session. Acadia is requesting to opt into the Elliot Road...
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Society
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Rainwater leaks into Phoenix Sky Harbor, weather causes multiple house fires

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Monsoon storms made their way into the Valley on Sunday evening and created problems for firefighters and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Multiple tree fires believed to be caused by lightning were reported in neighborhoods in south Phoenix. The Phoenix Fire Department said crews put out at least three house fires that were caused by lightning. Two were in south Phoenix and another was in north Phoenix. In Arcadia, down power lines caused multiple fires near 45th Street and Camelback Road. The power briefly went out at an assisted living facility. No injuries have been reported. At Phoenix Sky Harbor, rainwater leaked into the area of Gate E-5 at Terminal 3. Officials say crews are assessing the damage and working on a fix to prevent it from happening again.
PHOENIX, AZ
momcollective.com

5 Summer Safety Tips To Survive The Heat

As much as Valley residents seem to treat the heat as no big deal or at worst a mild annoyance, it’s actually a serious health risk. If you underestimate the desert heat and don’t take precautions, you could be one of the 2,000 people who wind up in emergency rooms every summer. We definitely don’t want that, so read on for five things to know that will help you survive the heat and get through our summer safely. And if you take away nothing else, remember that in an Arizona summer, consider a bottle of water to be your most important fashion accessory.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Project#Homelessness#Seniors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
KTAR.com

Scottsdale Community College launching new pharmacy tech training program

PHOENIX — Scottsdale Community College announced this week the launch of a pharmacy technician training program. The 16-credit Pharmacy Technician Certificate of Completion program will prepare students to work in retail, hospital and institutional settings, the college said in a press release. “We recognize how important it is to...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
travelawaits.com

5 Luxurious Farm-To-Spa Experiences In Arizona

One of the things I like to do when traveling in the Southwest is to enjoy local spa treatments because they incorporate indigenous ingredients you can’t usually find anywhere else in the U.S. They’re called “farm-to-spa” experiences, and they offer unique treatments that heal the body and soul with desert-inspired botanicals like prickly pear, aloe oil, citrus, and cactus flower. Native American traditions are also popular in these Arizona spa treatments, providing inspiration for distinctive healing therapies.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Who pays for firefighters to save hikers in the Phoenix area?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After a group of people had to be rescued off Camelback Mountain on Thursday, many questioned--are the hikers held responsible for the bill? The simple answer is that rescues are a city-funded function. “We will respond to the mountain, just like we’ll respond to a house fire, just like we respond to someone’s house when they have a medical emergency. We will respond to that mountain,” said Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller. “We never want to discourage anyone from calling for help when they are on the mountain hiking, whether it’s Piestewa Peak, South Mountain, North Mountain, or like yesterday, Echo Canyon.”
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how to stay safe when using public transportation

The surging average price of gas around the country is driving more people to use public transportation. This is also the case in the Valley as gas prices have surged to over $5.50 per gallon. According to city data, crime on public transportation has risen in recent years hitting a 5-year high in 2021. With more people using public transportation and crime trending upwards it is important to know how to stay safe when using the Valley Metro and ride sharing services. Before jumping on that bus, light rail, or calling an Uber consider these important travel safety tips to keep yourself safe when using public transportation.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Phoenix appears confident as water alarm shakes the West

Disclosures last week that Lake Mead’s water level is plummeting more quickly than expected and putting even more strain on the Colorado River jolted some Western cities, but Phoenix wasn’t among them. And that could be because of what city Water Services Department officials told City Council during...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy