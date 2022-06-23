ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
López throws 7 solid innings, Marlins beat Rockies 7-4

By The Associated Press
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
MIAMI (AP) — Pablo López allowed one unearned run in seven solid innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4.

Garrett Cooper, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jorge Soler homered for Miami.

The Marlins, who played their second home game of the season with the retractable roof open at loanDepot Park, will attempt a sweep of the three-game series Thursday.

López gave up four hits, walked three and struck out six, ending a winless drought since May 7.

Denver7 News KMGH

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

