The Missing Middle: Resources for Nevadans struggling with inflation

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
Southern Nevadans across the valley who are feeling the rippling effects of inflation and are struggling to pay their bills are in the 'Missing Middle'. United Way of Southern Nevada and KTNV wants to remind Nevadans that it's okay to ask for help, and that we are here to provide free resources to support.

UWSN has over 75 nonprofit community partners in our network that provide resources to help you make ends meet, see the list below:

FOOD ASSISTANCE

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada

  • Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada provides food and nutrition to individuals and families in need. They offer a variety of services including home delivery through the Meals on Wheels program, daily meals prepared in their on-site dining facility, and a food pantry.

East Valley Family Services

  • East Valley Family Services, through the Able & Stable Program and the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers rent, utility and emergency food assistance.

Helping Hands of Vegas Valley

  • Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers food assistance.

HELP of Southern Nevada

  • HELP of Southern Nevada, through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers food assistance.

Lutheran Social Services of Nevada

  • Through the DigiMart Food Pantry, Lutheran Social Services of Nevada provides healthy, nutritious food at twice-weekly, socially-distanced food distributions.

Project 150

  • All programs and services provided by Project 150 are free to Clark County School District high school students with a valid student ID. Services and programs provided include ready made food, family meal bags, clothing, accessories, school supplies, hygiene products, as well as life skills, and workforce readiness workshops.

The Just One Project

  • The Just One Project, through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers food assistance.

Three Square

  • Three Square, through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers food and utility assistance.

United Labor Agency of Nevada

  • United Labor Agency of Nevada, through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers rent, mortgage, and food assistance.

RENT/MORTGAGE ASSISTANCE

East Valley Family Services

  • East Valley Family Services, through the Able & Stable Program and the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers rent, utility and emergency food assistance. Proof of need is required.

Emergency Aid of Boulder City

  • Emergency Aid of Boulder City, through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers rent and mortgage assistance. Proof of need is required.

HopeLink of Southern Nevada

  • Through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, HopeLink provides rent and mortgage assistance. Proof of need is required.

Jewish Family Service Agency

  • Jewish Family Services Agency, through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers rent, mortgage, and utility assistance. Proof of need is required.

Kline Veteran’s Fund

  • Through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, Kline Veteran’s Fund offers rent, mortgage, and utility assistance. You do not need to be a veteran to access rent and mortgage assistance. Proof of need is required.

Olive Crest

  • Olive Crest, through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers rent, mortgage, and utility assistance. Proof of need is required.

Puentes Las Vegas

  • Puentes, through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers rent and mortgage assistance. Proof of need is required.

RISE Homes

  • RISE Homes, through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers rent and mortgage assistance. Proof of need is required.

UTILITY ASSISTANCE

East Valley Family Services

  • East Valley Family Services, through the Able & Stable Program and the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers rent, utility and emergency food assistance. Proof of need is required.

Jewish Family Service Agency

  • Jewish Family Services Agency, through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers rent, mortgage, and utility assistance. Proof of need is required.

Three Square

  • Three Square, through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers food and utility assistance. Proof of need is required.
  • Contact : 702-644-3663, comments@threesquare.org

JOB AND CHILDCARE ASSISTANCE

Foundation For An Independent Tomorrow (Workforce Development Training; No Proof of Income Needed)

  • Through the Pathway Back to Employment program, Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow provides workforce development services to help workers affected by the pandemic obtain self-sufficient and sustainable employment.

Tech Impact

  • Through their ITWorks and CXWorks programs, Tech Impact is focused on technology careers through the provision of education, technical training, and employment opportunities to adults 18 and older.

The Children’s Cabinet

  • The Children’s Cabinet’s mission is to keep children safe and families together. They provide programs and services at no charge to youth and their families.

